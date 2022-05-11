Francisca Valenzuela Talks ‘Small Reflections’ on New Album ‘Vida Tan Bonita’: Watch

Francisca Valenzuela’s new studio album Vida Tan Bonita (released via Sony Music Chile) is home to 11 tracks that she describes as “autobiographical” narrating personal experiences.

“I feel grateful to be healthy and doing what I like,” she says in a new episode of Live with Billboard Latin on Instagram. “It doesn’t mean that life is perfect and without difficulty or pain.”

On the contrary, Vida Tan Bonita (Life So Beautiful) is about “small reflections that have to do with the difficulties of life.”

“They are songs that were born out of moments of conflict, but with the desire to resolve them and succeed,” she elaborates.

As examples, the Chilean singer-songwriter mentioned her track “Mundo Separados,” which is about the distance between two people who love each other and have the hopes of reuniting. “Detener el Tiempo” is a romantic song about not wanting to let go of that special someone, full of tenderness, sensuality and camaraderie. While “Se Va” had Valenzuela in her feels, and the title track is a staple on the set.

Vida Tan Bonita also reflects Valenzuela’s journey through mental health wellness.

“I was going through a very difficult time dealing with anxiety and depression before the pandemic. In fact, my last album, La Fortaleza, tells part of that story,” she notes. “But in the end, I had a beautiful support system. Therapy and being generous during the process also helped. It was a difficult moment, but a great album of self-recognition came out.”

Up next, Valenzuela is set to tour the U.S. with musical group Camilo Séptimo. For tour dates and venues, stay tuned to Valenzuela’s social pages.

Below, watch the Instagram Live interview and listen to the album.