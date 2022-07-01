The Ultimate Fourth of July Latin Playlist: Francisca Valenzuela, Bad Bunny & More

It may not feel like there’s much to celebrate this year with the recent mass shootings, the stripping of fundamental women’s rights, and other tragedies that have overwhelmingly taken over news feeds. But in the spirit of Fourth of July and the celebration of independence, we figured we’d put together a list of Latin songs that have empowered us to self-liberation.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Bad Bunny Francisca Valenzuela See latest videos, charts and news

In the list of our 12 tracks that fall within the theme of independence, there’s Bad Bunny‘s “Andrea” because, despite speculation on social media and the news, the Puerto Rican star has affirmed that this collaboration with indie duo Buscabulla is about “a woman who’s still alive and with the desire to grow, be free, be respected and understood,” he explained during an interview with Chente Ydrach. The chart-topping star added that it was not inspired by the tragic case of Andrea Ruiz, who was a victim of femicide in Puerto Rico. “Anyone could be an ‘Andrea,’ and I love how women are identifying with the song.”

There’s also Francisca Valenzuela’s “SALÚ,” which is part of her latest album Vida Tan Bonita (Such a Beautiful Life). The track is a joyful and feel-good anthem that is also a standout from her 11-track set. “Cheers to the good and the bad/ Cheers for unsuccessful attempts/ We’re changing, always changing/ Raise your glass, cheers,” the Chilean singer-songwriter sings in the chorus. The entire album is about “small reflections that have to do with the difficulties of life,” Valenzuela previously told Billboard. “They are songs that were born out of moments of conflict, but with the desire to resolve them and succeed.”

The playlist also includes Pedro Capó’s “Gracias,” which sends positive vibes as the Puerto Rican artist reminds listeners of what really matters in life. “We keep making songs even if we don’t win Grammys/ But I wake up, open my eyes and by my side, a great mother … I never lose faith and I always learn from failure when it’s my turn to lose,” he sings.

Below are 12 songs Latin that you should stream this Fourth of July weekend: