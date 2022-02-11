×
The Unapologetic Playlist to Forget El Toxico: Karol G, Becky G, Grupo Firme, Sech & More

Turn up the volume and blast some unapologetic and empowering tunes!

Ingrid Fajardo, Jessica Roiz
Becky G and Karol G
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if celebrating the romantic holiday is not your thing — especially if you just got out of a relationship — then it’s time to turn to music.

Ahead of Galentine’s Day, Billboard compiled the ultimate Latin playlist to forget “el toxico” or “la toxica” — a.k.a your ex — because let’s face it, music heals the soul. More than 40 songs form part of our empowering and unapologetic playlist that includes all-time classics such as Paquita La Del Barrio’s “Rata de Dos Patas” and Cafe Tacvba’s “La Ingrata,” as well as reggaeton anthems such as Nio Garcia & Casper’s “Te Boté” to Bad Bunny and Sech’s “Vete.”

But it doesn’t stop there. Kicking el toxico to the curb comes in every genre.

Grupo Firme, for example, can make you sing at the top of your lungs, from their Carin Leon-assisted “El Toxico,” to their Billboard hit “Ya Superame.” Hector Acosta’s “Me Voy” is the ultimate divorce bachata track, and El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico is all about freedom in their salsa tune “Me Libere.”

The latest anthems? Becky G and Karol G’s first-ever collab “Mamiii,” and Sofia Reyes featuring Maria Becerra’s “Marte,” both released on Thursday (Feb. 10).

Listen to this year’s Galentine’s playlist below to celebrate new beginnings.

