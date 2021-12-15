Flow La Movie, Producer Behind Chart-Topping Hit ‘Te Boté,’ Dies in Plane Crash at 38

Puerto Rican producer Flow La Movie has died at age 38 in a plane crash, Billboard can confirm.

According to early reports of the news, the producer/artist, born José Angel Hernandez, was one of the seven passengers in a private plane that crashed Wednesday (Dec. 15) near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims are also his partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and his son, Jayden Hernandez. The plane was headed to Florida.

The company that owned the private plane took to social media to confirm the accident and the names of the victims. “For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time,” they said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Flow La Movie was the force behind chart-topping hits such as the star-studded “Te Boté,” which topped Hot Latin Songs for 14 weeks starting on the May 26, 2018-dated ranking, the third-most for Bad Bunny, trailing “Dakiti’s” 27 weeks at No. 1 and “Mia,” featuring Drake, which topped the chart for 16 weeks starting the Oct. 27, 2018-dated tally.

He also produced Nio García‘s “AM” and the viral hit “La Jeepeta.” As an artist, he charted with “Travesuras”; the song peaked at No. 9 on the Hot Latin Songs chart (dated March 27) and it also hit No. 1 on Latin Airplay, Latin Rhythm Airplay and Tropical Airplay on the March 6-dated lists.

With more than 10 years in the industry, Flow La Movie launched his own indie record label and management agency signing artists such as Nio Garcia, Casper Magico and Xound.