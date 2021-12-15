Flow La Movie’s Death Mourned by J Balvin, Juan Magan & More

The producer behind chart-topping hits such as “Te Boté” and “AM,” Flow La Movie has died at age 38 in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday (Dec. 15), and the music world is mourning his loss.

The producer/artist, born José Angel Hernandez, was one of the seven passengers in a private plane that crashed near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic. “For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow. We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time,” the company that operated the plane said in a statement.

Flow’s partner Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia and his son, Jayden Hernandez, were also among the victims.

Spanish artist Juan Magan honored Flow with a heartfelt post after news broke of his death: “What a tragedy! A man and his family conquering the world, it wasn’t their turn to go. RIP Flow.” J Balvin also took to social media to honor the artist. “José Ángel, thanks for your good vibes always. Rest in peace,” he wrote.

Most recently, Balvin teamed up with Nio Garcia and Bad Bunny to record “AM Remix,” co-produced by Flow. With more than 10 years in the industry, Flow La Movie launched his own indie record label and management agency, signing artists such as Nio Garcia, Casper Magico and Xound.

