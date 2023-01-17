Fito Páez Confirmed to Perform at Viña del Mar 2023

The Viña del Mar International Song Festival has added Fito Páez to its lineup. The 64th edition of the iconic Chilean festival, scheduled for Feb. 19-24, will also feature previously announced superstars Maná, Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Alejandro Fernández and Camilo.

Through their social media networks, the municipality and the mayor of Viña del Mar, Macarena Ripamonti, announced Páez’s participation.

“The local authorities have confirmed the presence of the Rosario-born Fito Páez, who will perform on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Quinta Vergara,” informed a press release, highlighting Páez as one of “the greatest Argentine musicians.”

In Viña, the singer-songwriter of classic hymns such as “El Amor Después Del Amor” and “Yo Vengo a Ofrecer Mi Corazón” will present his greatest hits and part of his tour, El Amor 30 Años Después del Amor, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of his iconic album El Amor Después del Amor, the best-selling album in the history of Argentine rock. “According to the musician, the work will include new arrangements and various novelties that will be presented live for the whole world in Viña 2023,” the press release noted.

The legendary composer of hits that also include “Mariposa Tecknicolor” had already performed at the festival in 2014. On this occasion, he will do so after adding best rock song for “Lo Mejor de Nuestras Vidas” and best pop/rock album for Los Años Salvajes to his list of Latin Grammys awards last November.

In addition to Fito, the mayor also announced that comedians Belén Mora, Fabricio Copano, Laila Roth, Yerko Puchento, Pamela Leiva and Rodrigo Villegas will participate in this edition of the festival.

The Viña del Mar Festival reaches millions of viewers around the world. Next year, it will be broadcast in Chile on TVN and Channel 13, and will be available throughout Latin America on STAR Channel and its streaming platform, Star+.