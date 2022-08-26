First Stream Latin: New Music From Steve Aoki, Reik & Sech, CNCO & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Steve Aoki & Santa Fe Klan ft. Snow Tha Product, “Ultimate” (DJ Kid Millionaire)

There are songs that are worth waiting for and “Ultimate” is one of those tracks. Steve Aoki has unleashed perhaps the last summer banger of the season — one that has been in the works since the pre-COVID times. The new collaboration, which will be part of his upcoming album HiROQUEST: Genesis, is truly a rich fusion of sounds (cumbia to rap and EDM) staying true to his collaborators who, like Aoki, have their own signature core sound. Santa Fe Klan and Snow Tha Product, representing Mexican rap culture, join Aoki in this trap-heavy song powered by an infectious head-bobbing reggaeton beat. — GRISELDA FLORES

Gera MX, “Papá” (Gera MX)

A melancholic saxophone and piano melodies bring to life the down-tempo hip-hop track “Papá.” In it, Gera MX pens a personal letter to his late father, first and foremost asking: “How have you’ve been? I know you guide me but I’ve missed you.” In the heartfelt rap-R&B fusion, the Mexican rapper holds a deep conversation with his father, telling him everything he’s gone through and accomplished since his passing. “Since you left, I’ve become successful and built an empire,” he chants. In the animated music video, Gera is seen climbing the stairs to heaven and reuniting with his father. “Papá” is one of 21 ultra-personal songs that Gera dropped this week as part of a double-album release: No Teniamos Nada, Pero Eramos Felices and Ahora Tengo Todo Menos A Ti. — JESSICA ROIZ

CNCO, XOXO (Sony Music Latin)

CNCO release their last love letter to their fans in XOXO, the album that will mark the boy band’s last album after seven years together. This upbeat pop album with heartfelt ballads, is a combination of melancholic pop powered by thumping beat tracks. “No Se Va,” a groovy tune about memories that stay with us after a relationship reaches its end, is one of those tracks and so is the sensual “Sábanas Mojadas.” Then there’s the infectious party anthem “Party, Humo y Alcohol.” Composed by an all-star team of songwriters, the album’s focus track “Miami” features emerging act Beele and perfectly encapsulates the eclectic energy that gives life to the entire set. — INGRID FAJARDO

Nanpa Básico ft. Ryan Castro, “IDILIO” (Nanpa Básico)

The new wave of Colombian artists continue to join forces, and this time, Nanpa Básico and Ryan Castro bless fans with “IDILIO,” marking their first collaborative effort. Produced by SOG, the track is a sensual and edgy dancehall that highlights both Nanpa and Ryan’s infectious vocals. “Idilio,” penned by the two Colombianos, tells the story of two people who had an intense yet short-lived relationship. In the music video, the two acts are seen performing the track as they were surrounded by a group of dancing women. — J.R.

Reik & Sech, “5 Estrellas” (Sony Music Latin)

Given that both Reik and Sech share the same intensity and passion in their lyrics, you’d think they’d already collaborated in the past. The no-brainer team up, is finally here in the way of a heartbreak anthem. The end result is pop gem that puts at the forefront Reik’s romanticism, the type that isn’t overbearing, and Sech’s raw and honest poetry that give life to this exchange of verses between two heartbroken men. — G.F.

Justin Quiles, “Fuego Forestal” (Warner Music Latin)

After wrapping a successful tour in Europe, Justin Quiles drops “Fuego Forestal,” a melodious reggaeton track that stays true to the J Quiles’ essence. Produced by Jazz and Lelo, and penned by Emmanuel Infante, Kristian Daniel Ginoro, and Quiles, the single holds provocative lyrics about a girl who becomes a fiery and sexy version of herself when she drinks and parties. A music video directed by Jorge No & Yungakita, shows a flamenco dancer who breaks out of society’s expectations of her, bringing to life the good girl-turned-bad lyrics. — J.R.

Ramón Vega, “ITA” (Sony Music Latin)

Up-and-coming Mexican singer-songwriter Ramón Vegas has proven a chameleonic artist who can tread between worlds and genres, and do it seamlessly. Vega, who was originally billed a regional Mexican artist, has released his first-ever reggaeton track, which is his second preview of his upcoming album PA TI 🙂. His new song follows the funky trap “eScoRpiÓn” and shows a new side of Vega. In “ITA :),” Vega sings about a woman who is feeling bichota and ready to conquer the world. But first, an unforgettable night with her best friends. — G.F.