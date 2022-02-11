First Stream Latin: New Music From Sofia Reyes, Wisin y Yandel, Francisca Valenzuela & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Sofia Reyes, Mal de Amores (Warner Music Latina)

Sofia Reyes releases her highly-awaited sophomore album Mal De Amores this week, five years after her debut set Louder! In her new set, the singer-songwriter not only experiments with new musical approaches but also flaunts her maturity over the years. She’s unapologetic, and the opening track “MUJER” is proof of that — a saucy cumbia with elegant violins where she simply says “I don’t regret being a woman.” It follows with the galactic reggaetón banger “Marte,” the set’s focus track, performed in collaboration with Maria Becerra — a friendly reminder that women should never tolerate toxicity. Reyes also navigates musical styles in Mal de Amores ranging from norteño (“GALLINA”) to corridos (“Amigos” with Adriel Favela, Danny Felix) to her signature pop-urban. The 17-track set includes previously-released collaborations such as “1, 2, 3” with Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto, “R.I.P.” with Rita Ora and Anitta, “A Tu Manera (Corbata)” with Jhay Cortez, “De Casualidad” with Pedro Capo, and the Becky G-assisted title track. Reyes also teamed up with Warner Music newcomers Leon Leiden and The Change. Stream and listen to Mal de Amores below: — JESSICA ROIZ

Francisca Valenzuela, “Como La Flor” (Sony Music Chile)

Chilean singer-songwriter Francisca Valenzuela delivers a message of resistance in “Como La Flor,” a ballad-pop tune that touches on thriving in a world that tears you down over and over again. “We are the flower in the middle of war, the light that will illuminate sadness… we are love, always love,” she sings evocatively. Produced by Ali Stone and Sebastian Krys, the single is an homage to Selena’s 1992 heartbreak anthem. “When I wrote this song during the pandemic, at a difficult time for all of us, I felt like my idols and artists that I love would keep me company. They would contain me, be my friends,” Valenzuela said. — GRISELDA FLORES

Wisin y Yandel, “No Se Olvida” (Sony Music Latin)

Wisin and Yandel are caught in a passionate love triangle in their new single “No Se Olvida.” Think Aventura and Don Omar in “Ella y Yo” — but make it reggaetœn. With their distinct sound, melodious voices, and rap chemistry, el duo de la historia dropped a song for those who move on too quickly from a past relationship. “You can live with him, but the first time is not forgotten,” goes the chorus. Produced by Nesty La Mente Maestra and Reggi El Autentico, “No Se Olvida” forms part of W&Y’s upcoming studio album La Última Misión, slated for a 2022 release. — J.R.

Banda MS, “Gracias a Ti” (Lizos Music)

Banda MS is staying true to their Sinaloan banda roots while also expanding their sound, integrating hip-hop into their latest single, “Gracias a Ti.” The subtle rap hip-hop elements give Banda MS’ signature style an edge that will turn heads at first listen. It’s the first time the chart-topping band incorporates hip-hop in a single that isn’t a collaboration with a hip-hop artist or rapper; previously, Banda MS had teamed up with Snoop Dogg (“Que Bendición”) and Santa Fe Klan (“Dos Mundos”) where the group first dabbled with other genres outside of regional Mexican. — G.F.

Adriel Favela, Carin Leon, “Botecito a Pecho” (UMG Recordings)

This collaboration was long overdue — but here we have it, Favela and Leon teaming up on “Botecito a Pecho.” Penned by both artists along with Javier Gonzalez, this country-tinged mariachi fusion is an anthem for those who are finally getting over a breakup. In the track, both artists sing about going out and drinking because they are happy and convinced that they will not get back with their ex. The inspiration behind the lyrics comes from Favela and Leon’s hometown in Sonora, Mexico. “It talks about what heartbreak is in a moment of spite,” Favela says in a statement. “I would dare to say that it is very Sonora style. In Sonora there’s a lot of drinking! People are always looking for an excuse.” — J.R.

Andy Rivera, “Mi Mundo Entero” (Sony Music Colombia)

At the beginning of the year, Billboard predicted Latin music trends, including more non-bachata artists tapping into the romantic hip-swaying genre. And here you have it: a reggaetón act doing bachata. In his first single of the year, Colombian artist Andy Rivera presents “Mi Mundo Entero,” an ode to unconditional love and his first-ever bachata track. The song begins with a slow-tempo R&B melody before transitioning to a traditional bachata. “It could be for a loved one who has passed away, or for a couple who broke up and both are rebuilding their lives,” Rivera said in a statement. “Due to our many occupations, we forget about those we have next to us and sometimes even our life partners. Work absorbs us and we forget about details. This song is one of my daughter’s favorites, and it is a song that I consider to be one of the best compositions I have ever made because is about accepting loss.” — J.R.

Luis Coronel, “Cuando Hay Amor” (Sony Music Latin)

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Mexican-American artist Luis Coronel drops “Cuando Hay Amor (When There Is Love),” a ballad at its core powered by Sinaloan brass banda instruments. Penned by Omar Tarazón, this new single follows his “Dios No Se Equivoca” from his upcoming album, Dentro de Mis Ojos, due later this year. “Why are you leaving me if we both know we came into this world to love each other?” the 26-year-old artist sings. — G.F.