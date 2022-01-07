First Stream Latin: New Music From Banda MS, Sebastian Yatra & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Banda MS feat. Carin Leon, “Ojos Cerrados” (Lizos Music)

Banda MS recruits Carin Leon for an ultimate heartbreak song that is powered by their signature tuba-pumping beat and romantic lyrics. “Ojos Cerrados,” a ballad at its core, marks the first time the chart-topping band and newcomer Leon team up for a collaboration. The slowed-down banda track, penned by Edgar Barrera, Horacio Palencia and Nathan Galante Rosales, finds Oswaldo, Alan and Leon narrating the downfall of a relationship and the scar its left behind. — GRISELDA FLORES

Rochy RD X Anuel AA, “Los Illuminaty” (Vulcano Music)

Rochy RD and Anuel kicked off 2022 blessing fans with their first-ever collaborative effort dubbed “Los Illuminaty.” This also marks the first time Anuel taps into the Dominican dembow genre. In the fast-paced, bouncy track, the Dominican newcomer and Puerto Rican trap star chant about “being the owners of the streets” and send a couple of diss verses to their haters (“Yo soy un demonio y yo soy un diablo/ Y en los Billboard yo soy un rey/ Y yo soy millonario y yo soy intocable/ Hijo ‘e puta, como Gucci Mane“). In the music video, both Rochy and Anuel are performing the song at a teteo (party) in a barrio on the Caribbean island. — JESSICA ROIZ

Sebastian Yatra, “Amor Pasajero” (Universal Music Latino)

Sebastian Yatra is ringing in 2022 with an all new track and a fresh sound. Led by an Argentine cumbia beat, “Amor Pasajero” is the Colombian pop star’s second single off his upcoming album Dharma. The track, produced by hitmakers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, finds Yatra on a rollercoaster of emotions as he comes to terms with a failed relationship. “I’ve returned to the same bar to drink my sorrows away and meet someone that will make me forget you at least for a moment,” a defeated Yatra sings. Dharma, the 27-year-old singer’s third studio LP, is set to drop January 28. — G.F.