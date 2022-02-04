First Stream Latin: New Music From Rosalia, Llane, Beele & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Rosalía, “Saoko” (Columbia Records)

Rosalía announced her upcoming album, Motomami, is out March 18 — and, in anticipation, unleashed “Saoko.” The 28-year-old artist’s experimental identity thrives in this edgy and irresistible reggaetón bop that’s unorthodoxly fused with improvised jazz. It also samples the 2004 anthem “Saoco” by Wisin and Daddy Yankee. “Naming my next track ‘SAOKO’ and sampling Yankee and Wisin for me is the most direct homage I can make to classic reggaetón, a genre that I love and that has been a constant and great inspiration throughout the MOTOMAMI project,” the Spaniard said in a statement. Below, watch the energetically-pumped video, directed by Valentin Petit, where Rosalía is as fierce as ever with an all-women biker gang in tow. — GRISELDA FLORES

Rusherking, Tiago PZK, “NOW” (Fifty One)

As artists such as Duki, Cazzu, and Bizarrap brought to light the growing trap and hip-hop movement in Argentina, artists such as Rusherking and Tiago PZK are showcasing the new R&B-influenced wave. In “NOW, their seventh collaborative effort, the two Argentine newcomers join forces to talk about the real struggles and rollercoaster of being in a toxic relationship. “I want you now/ My mind is ruined/ I’m desperately looking for you/ Although I know you’re no good for me,” says the relatable chorus. Produced by Big One, the track fuses sensual R&B melodies, electronic guitar riffs, and both Rusher and Tiago’s distinct voices. “Why am I always the one at fault?” chants Tiago, one of Billboard’s 2022 Latin Artists to Watch, while Rusher admits, “It hurts to go from love to hate.” Watch the video directed by Agustin Portela below. — JESSICA ROIZ

Maria León feat. Yuri, “Te Quedas Sin Mi” (Promotodo México)

A beautiful combination of vocals, plus a perfect balance between acoustic guitars and Mexican banda, Mexican singer-songwriters María León and Yuri have joined forces to deliver their first collaboration, “Te Quedas Sin Mi.” The song narrates a woman’s journey that begins after heartbreak, going from vulnerable to empowered and ready to leave a toxic relationship. “Take everything that hurt us, your love was never big enough, you don’t even owe me anything, take all the years we wasted/ What you swore to me and never did, I owe you nothing/ You’ll leave so empty, and you will be without me,” they sing with clear emotion in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

Beéle ft. Blessd, “Enchulao” (Hear This Music/Dakis Music/Sony Music Latin)

Beéle and Blessd, two of Billboard’s Latin Artists to Watch in 2022, have joined forces in “Enchulao,” their first collaborative effort, which they’ve teased since last year. Produced by Latin hitmaker Ovy on the Drums, the track is a sultry slow-tempo reggaetón groove laced with flavorful dancehall melodies about a man who’s crushing over a girl. “It’s been a couple of days since you’ve had me crushing/I spend my time thinking of you, hearing your name everywhere,” go the swooning lyrics. In addition to the captivating and chill beats, “Enchulao” fuses Beéle’s baritone and Blessd’s sugary vocals, flaunting Colombia’s new wave of superstars. — J.R.

Luciano Pereyra & Alejandro Fernández, “Quédate” (Universal Music Argentina)

A heart-wrenching, timeless pop ballad, “Quédate” marks the first time Luciano Pereyra and Alejandro Fernández have teamed up for a song. The track finds the pair trading evocative verses about convincing a significant other to stay and give their love another shot: “A new sun wakes me up, the distance takes me closer to a memory of the two of us,” Pereyra sings in his velvety voice. Meanwhile, Fernández’s husky vocals take center stage: “It’s true that it’s not enough, to see you on the phone, because I need your warmth.” Produced by Aureo Baqueiro (Thalia, Paulina Rubio, Paty Cantú), the track will be part of the Argentine singer-songwriter’s upcoming album due later this year. — G.F.

Ingratax & Sael, “Noche En LA” (Room 28)

Mexico and Argentina unite in “Noche en LA,” the first collaboration between rising artists Ingratax and Sael. Produced by Derry Sanchez, Sky, and 6IXXX, this infectious track meshes reggaeton with pop melodies, and highlights Ingratax and Sael’s vocal chemistry. The song, which also sample’s Ingratax’s viral hit “Paris,” tells the story of two people who want to be with each other — but for some reason, they’re not. “I’m counting the stars, like your beauty spot/ Remembering the places where we did it/ Someone like you, baby, you can’t find in the street,” goes the chorus. The music video features both artists performing “Noche en LA” in an abandoned warehouse. — J.R.

Llane, Reik & Khea, “Alcancía” (Warner Music México)

Colombian singer-songwriter Llane reels in Mexican pop trio Reik and Argentine rapper Khea for his new single “Alcancía,” a bouncy pop song that is smoothly fused with reggaetón’s distinctive drum beats. It’s a style that fits both Llane and Reik, as they have effortlessly dabbled in both worlds. Meanwhile, Khea delivers his smooth rhymes to a song that talks about a girl who’s breaking hearts left and right in hopes of finding the guy who can offer her not love, but a luxurious lifestyle. — G.F.