First Stream Latin: New Music From Prince Royce, Adriel Favela, Greeicy & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Prince Royce & Maria Becerra, “Te Espero” (Sony Music Latin)

Prince Royce and Maria Becerra are the ultimate partners in crime in their first-ever collaboration “Te Espero,” a sultry and romantic bachata. The track, which smoothly interpolates Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms,” finds the pair grappling with the idea of letting go of each other and their relationship. “I’ll wait for you in the same place as ever, where we fell in love,” Royce proposes. “You left me alone but now you need me … even if I’d want to go back, this wouldn’t make sense anymore” the Argentine singer responds. “Te Espero” was produced by D’lesly “Dice” Lora and Royce. — GRISELDA FLORES

Adriel Favela, Cosas Del Diablo (UMG Recordings/Fonovisa)

Adriel Favela has released his sixth studio album, and first under his recording and production deal with Fonovisa Records, owned by Universal Music Latino, with Cosas Del Diablo. “El Bo,” an infectious corrido-meets-norteño fusion with Sonora-based artist El Bala, marked the first single off the album, his first LP release in four years. In “Oveja Negra,” Favela pens honest and raw lyrics, attesting “I’m no Saint, I don’t like to play, and even though I’m not a bad person, I’m the Devil’s son.”

Corridos and melodious requintos have characterized Favela’s career throughout the years, but in Cosas del Diablo, he also includes catchy Banda tunes “Ray02” and “Bayo 17” with Luis R. Conriquez, and flaunts his vulnerability in heartfelt songs “Lagrimas de Miel” and “Lunes.” “Corridos do not necessarily talk about negative things, on the contrary,” Favela previously said to Billboard. “My songs are corridos that talk about people’s battles and who have grown as a person.” Prior to releasing his 15-track set, Favela dropped his Carin Leon-assisted “Con Un Botecito A Pecho,” a country-tinged mariachi anthem for those who are finally getting over a breakup. In the track, both artists sing about going out and drinking because they are happy and convinced that they will not get back with their ex. — JESSICA ROIZ

Greeicy, La Carta (Universal Music Latino)

Greeicy’s new studio album, La Carta, is where her soul soars towards her true essence, as she debuts as a songwriter. This album connects her fans with happiness and harmony-filled vocals, combined with mellow melodies, a good vibe and slow, sensual reggaetón beats. This new musical project portrays a more mature, brave artist who challenges herself to deliver her very best in each song. “La Carta is an album that I’ve tried to finish for the past three years, before the pandemic, and for many reasons it was postponed until today,” she says in a statement. The album contains impactful collaborations with Alejandro Sanz, Mike Bahia and Cultura Profética. Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo co-produced many of its songs, along with other producers such as La Créme Dejota, Juan Pablo Bega and the Golden Minds. — INGRID FAJARDO

Carmen DeLeon, “Bésame Bonito” (Capitol Records)

In Venezuelan artist Carmen DeLeon’s new heartbreak anthem “Bésame Bonito,” she reflects on a love story that seemed like it would last the test of time but ultimately ends. The stripped-down emotional ballad was penned by DeLeon alongside Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo. “[The song] is about unforgettable relationship that leaves you with a great emptiness and a memory that you know will last forever,” DeLeon says in a statement. “I wanted the video to be filled with a lot of emotion and to offer a sense of hope. No one is truly alone in this world.” Watch the clip below. — G.F.

Luis Vazquez, “Peligro” (JAK Entertainment/Sony Music Latin)

On the heels of earning his first-ever Latin American Music Award nomination for favorite tropical album, Vazquez presents his new tropical gem “Peligro.” Alternative guitar riffs and piano melodies kick off the track, where the 16-year-old newcomer references many artists in the music spectrum and their hits, including Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, and Romeo Santos. The captivating salsa number, written by Damián Santiago and arranged by Jay Lugo, captures Vazquez’s sugary vocals, singing about the girl he likes and his fear of entering the “friend zone.” “Tell me what you will do with me? If we’ll be only friends, if I’m in danger, tell me,” he chants. — J.R.

Carlos Vives & Camilo, “Baloncito Viejo” (Sony Music Latin)

In true Carlos Vives fashion, his new tropipop single “Baloncito Viejo,” which loosely translates to “old soccer ball,” is an ode to love and the roller coaster of emotions that comes with falling in love. For this new track, which will be part of Vives’ Cumbiana 2 set to be released later this year, he recruits fellow hopeless romantic Camilo. “If you’re not in it for good, if it’s not real love, then you can leave,” Camilo sings. “If you’re going to crush my ego like an old soccer ball then I’m not coming back,” Vives adds, making it clear that the kind of love they’re looking for is unconditional love. — G.F.

Lasso, “DIOS” (Universal Music Mexico)

On the first single off of what will be Lasso’s fourth studio album, called Eva, a sultry electric guitar riff kicks off an alternative-meets-R&B groove, where the Venezuelan singer sends a direct message to God: “Hey God/ I know that you and I don’t talk anymore/ That maybe I have moved away/ That’s why today I’m talking to you/ To thank you for sending her to me,” he powerfully chants in the chorus. The lyrics to “DIOS” easily interpret two messages: a disconnection and spiritual reunion, as well as understanding the meaning of love. In the NSFW music video, the 2021 best new artist Latin Grammy nominee bares all, showcasing his own version of biblical figures Adam and Eva. — J.R.

Rels B, “100 Tracks” (iLoveRibs!/MÉCEN Ent.)

Rels B is celebrating the 100th musical production of his career with new single “100 Tracks.” In the unapologetic trap banger, produced by CashmoneyAP, the Spanish rapper spits raw punchlines about his professional status and haters he’s come across in the journey. “I write all my f***ing bars/ They don’t do anything and call themselves artists,” he says. “100 Tracks” will be included on Rels B’s forthcoming mixtape, dubbed Smile Bix:), which includes eight tracks — including collabs with Khea, Eladio Carrion, OVI and Snow Tha Product. — J.R.