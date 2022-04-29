First Stream Latin: New Music From Piso 21 & Santa Fe Klan, Elsa y Elmar, Plus More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Yuridia, “Y Tú, ¿Qué Ganas?” (Sony Music Mexico)

In an about-face for Yuridia, who’s known for her aching pop ballads, the 35-year-old singer delivers a regional Mexican gem powered by the mariacheño (a fusion of mariachi and norteño) sound, while also fusing sierreño guitars. Produced by former Calibre 50 frontman Eden Muñoz, the heartbreak track thrives in Yuridia’s soothing yet commanding vocals. While Yuridia has sung rancheras in the past, she didn’t do it often. “Y Tu, Qué Ganas?” is a reminder that the genre suits her well. “I’ve been able to reconnect with the music that I grew up on. I wanted to do this my own way because I have respect for this type of music,” Yuridia says in a statement. The track is a preview of her upcoming regional Mexican album. — GRISELDA FLORES

Marco Mares, “Match” (UMG Recordings)

The latest from Mexican singer-songwriter Marco Mares represents love in modern times. The story revolves around two people that made a “match” through an app but discover it wasn’t real love in the end. The fusion of electric guitars and refreshing synthesizer keyboards give this song mellow and chill vibes, while the colorful music video connects fans with the song, offering nothing short of calm feelings. — INGRID FAJARDO

Marca MP, Becky G, “Ya Acabo” (Sony Music Mexico/Marca MP)

Marca MP has revamped their viral hit “Ya Acabó,” this time alongside Becky G. Considered a brand new version, the Becky G-assisted collaboration converts the emotional track into a deep conversation between two people. “There are times that I want to see you but I think this is best, not seeing you is best,” Becky kicks off the song. “You were the only person I could be myself with, my love, now that’s over,” vocalist Chato responds. In the sad sierreño tune with weeping requintos, Becky and Chato beautifully harmonize before Becky’s empowering verse: “I loved you a lot, I got over you, and I want the world to know that I want you but far away.” Marca MP originally dropped the song around Valentine’s Day in 2021, while the new version comes more than a year later, with a Western-inspired music video featuring all the acts. The clip entered YouTube’s Trending for Music on its release day. — JESSICA ROIZ

Piso 21 & Santa Fe Klan, “Equivocado” (Warner Music Mexico)

Piso 21 has mastered the urban-pop sound, and now the Colombian group is fusing it with rap in their new collaborative effort with Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan. In “Equivocado,” a track about owning up to one’s mistakes, Piso 21 adds the melody while Santa Fe jumps in with hard-hitting verses that make the song’s message even more clear: “Like everyone else, I’ve made mistakes. I’m the man that’s treated that you best. I live being crazy in love with you.” The track marks the first collaboration between Piso and Santa Fe. — G.F.

Bizarrap, Paulo Londra, “BZRP Music Sessions #23” (DALE PLAY Records)

Paulo Londra has been unstoppable since his comeback to music after a three-year hiatus. He first gave fans a punk tune (“Plan A”), then an urban ballad (“Chance”), and now, he’s back to his rap roots in “BZRP Music Sessions #23.” The highly awaited collaboration between Londra and Argentine producer Bizarrap is a nearly five-minute track in which Londra vents, “Because I feel that I once got lost and now that I got up, I can say that I’m back / Because I feel that I once got lost and now that I got up, I think I never left.” As Londra spits his fiery verses, Biza drops an edgy hip-hop/reggaetón fusion with instrumentals. — J.R.

Pedro Capo, “La Fiesta” (Sony Music Latin)

On “La Fiesta,” Pedro Capó gives a new meaning to the celebration of a life well lived, as this carefree pop track showcases his uncommon, beautifully optimistic view of death. Written by the Puerto Rican artist, “La Fiesta” describes Pedro’s ideal funeral as a party filled with music, dancing and love. “Good people are not buried, they are sown. Our contract is a rental contract, I don’t sleep I take a nap. This is how the eyes rest and the soul awakens,” he sings in one of his verses. — I.F.

Victor Manuelle, Lado A Lado B (Sony Music Latin)

Victor Manuelle is embracing his duality in his new 15-track set (plus two interludes), Lado A Lado B. “Enjoy side A,” the Puerto Rican salsero says in the first interlude. “My modern side.” Setting the stage for what is a modern take on his classic salsa, the first track after “Interludo Lado” is a high-energy collaboration fusing salsa with urban beats that brings together two generations, rapper Miky Woodz and salsa veteran Marvin Santiago. It’s as modern as it gets for Manuelle, who then switches gears to his more “traditional” side. “What’s so special about this side? These are songs with a classic cut, with musical arrangements that evoke old-school music.”

The remainder of the project is a collection of beautiful salsa songs that thrive on the 1970s “salsa gorda” rhythms emphasizing piano, bass, horns and percussion. “Many think that because I am a sonero I have to make more traditional music. There is an audience that demands that and there is another that includes young people who have known me since I started collaborating with urban music artists,” Victor Manuelle said in a statement. “So, at this stage, I wanted to please everyone and work on this concept album.” — G.F.

Elsa y Elmar, “Vuelve” (Sony Music Mexico)

Elsa y Elmar’s “Vuelve” is a mature, eloquent reflection on finding oneself after a toxic relationship. The mid-tempo, pop alternative track holds powerful lyricism such as “move to another continent but come back,” “fight with your demons but blossom,” and “invent that new future that you deserve,” but it’s the chorus that perfectly demonstrates a smart decision made by two lovers who are no good for each other. “I think I’m gonna let you go, set you free/get off my back/To save you without drowning/I can’t give you the missing parts you need,” the Colombian-born artist sings. The music video is just as, if not more, powerful. “Vuelve” forms part of Elsa y Elmar’s new studio album ya no somos nada. — J.R.

Mocedades, Arthur Hanlon, “Los Amantes” (Universal Music Group)

Mocedades is always a classic act of the beauty and greatness of vocalization harmonies. But now, they are perfectly laced with Arthur Hanlon’s piano melodies, connecting the heartfelt “Los Amantes” with fans. The song, which is a new version of the 1970s Spanish hit, is a poetic take on what being two lovers entails and how real love will always find its way in spite of adversity. “Los Amantes” marks the third single off of Mocedades upcoming studio album. — I.F.

Editor’s Note: Hanlon is married to Billboard‘s vp/Latin industry lead, Leila Cobo.