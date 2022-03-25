First Stream Latin: New Music From Paulo Londra, Evaluna, Erika Vidrio & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Paulo Londra, “Plan A” (Warner Music Latina/Paulo Londra)

After officially announcing his comeback by forging a new partnership with Warner Music Latin, Paulo Londra is back with his first single in three years, “Plan A.” Produced by Federico Vindver and Hot Plug, the Argentine artist, one of the pioneers of the urban movement in his country, returns with a fresh new sound. Not his sick rap verses. Not his edgy urban-R&B fusions. But with punk rock — a first for the artist. Like most of Londra’s lyrics, which have resonated with fans around the world, “Plan A” is sung from a “friend-zoned” point of view. “I was hoping to be your first, your plan A, not the third,” he chants in the jumping chorus. With this single, Londra only solidifies what Alejandro Duque, president of Warner Music Latin America, recently said: “Paulo’s best is yet to come.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Evaluna Montaner, “Refugio” (Sony Music Latin)

The ever-so-poetic Evaluna Montaner delivers a timeless ballad about finding refuge in a person. While we can only guess that the song is dedicated to her husband Camilo and/or their soon-to-be-born baby Índigo, it’s very fitting she’d deliver this nostalgic track just days away from giving birth. With words penned by Camilo and Montaner, along with Juan Ariza and Nicole Zignago, she evocatively sings, “If you’re here with me I don’t need anything else/ The storm with the show dies down/ I give you what I’ve been, what I am, and what I will be.” The music video was directed by the singer-songwriter’s mother, Marlene Rodriguez, and finds a glowing Evaluna sitting in a historic trolley that explores the streets of Buenos Aires. — GRISELDA FLORES

Lauri Garcia “Contigo” (GodKing Records/DashGo)

An up-and-coming gem (who was featured on Billboard’s On The Radar Latin), Lauri Garcia is bringing her psychedelic and sugary vocals, honest lyrics, and infectious instrumental fusions to the table. “Contigo,” only the third single of her career, is a sweet love song dedicated to that person you want to build an empire with. “I want you to know I’m here for you/ If you have a bad day, it’s a bad day for the two of us,” she chants. Like her freshman and sophomore tracks, “Contigo” is backed by subtle acoustic melodies, mainly focusing on Garcia’s crisp vocals. — J.R.

Chiquis, “El Honor” (Fonovisa/UMG)

Dropping a gem and an anthem just in time for Women’s History Month, Chiquis delivers “El Honor,” an achingly beautiful Sinaloan banda ballad. In this new track, penned by Luciano Luna, the Latin Grammy-winning artist underscores a woman’s worth and the respect she deserves in a relationship. “I really love this song, I want you to identify with it, and sing it out loud,” Chiquis says about “El Honor.” “I’ m very excited to release new music, this represents a whole process that I truly enjoy and I do it with all my heart for all my fans.” — G.F.

Luis Figueroa, “Todavia Te Espero” (Sony Music Latin/Magnus Media)

Luis Figueroa has not only discovered his sound but has also embraced it, stamped in his new musical production “Tarde te Espero.” A vibrant salsa song, penned by him and produced by Motiff, Figueroa is marking his territory in the tropical genre. “Todavía te espero, cada vez que siento que me olvidas me atrapa tu recuerdo” (I still wait for you, every time I feel that you forget me, your memory traps me),” he chants in the energetic tune, backed by live piano, percussion, and trombones. — J.R.

Erika Vidrio, Las Compositoras Vol. 1 (Vidrio Music)

Renowned Mexican singer-songwriter Erika Vidrio recruits fellow regional Mexican artists, such as Vicky Terrazas, Diana Reyes and Lupita Infante, for a women-led EP that features six tracks all penned by Vidrio. Navigating topics that range from heartbreak to Mexican pride and overcoming adversities, Las Compositoras Vol. 1 is a personal and groundbreaking project for Vidrio, who has in the past spoken to Billboard about the importance of support among women, particularly in the male-dominated regional Mexican genre. “I want us to be visible so that everyone knows that we’re here, we’ve always have been. I also want there to be more unity and collaboration among us,” she previously said. “I want women recording my music to outnumber the men recording my songs.” — G.F.

Anonimus, “Tarde” (VLA Music Entertainment/GLAD Empire)

Anonimus, who helped propel the Latin trap movement in 2016, drops his new solo track “Tarde” this week. On this single, however, he keeps true to his essence: melodious vocals and personal lyrics that give life to his “romantic reggaetón” sound. “Tarde,” co-penned by the Puerto Rican artist and Milly (signed to Farruko’s Carbon Fiber label) and produced by Yofred (Ozuna’s guitarist), tells the story of a man who feels betrayed, but has opened his eyes before it’s too late, and moved on. “Karma is eating you,” he chants. “Baby, it’s too late for you to regret it/ Look for someone else you can lie to/ I already closed the doors so you won’t come back,” he says on the chorus. — J.R.

Babasonicos, “BYE BYE” (Popartdiscos Internacional SAS)

Babasonicos isn’t beating around the bush in “BYE BYE.” The Argentine rock band delivers a four-minute refreshing psychedelic dance track about finding pleasure in ephemeral moments. There’s no need to stick around for too long in relationships or other life events — you live the moment and move on from it, a no-strings-attached lifestyle. “Make love to me until sunrise and then, bye bye, I have other things to do,” they sing bluntly. It’s a fun listen, and even more entertaining if you watch the music video. — G.F.