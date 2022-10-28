First Stream Latin: New Music From Julieta Venegas, Don Omar, Paula Arenas & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Julieta Venegas, “La Nostalgia” (Altafonte)

The beloved Mexican artist knows her way around a perfect tune, the kind that instantly sticks and peeks into your soul. But above all, Julieta Venegas knows just how to capture those moments, the special ones, in just three minutes. “La Nostalgia” quintessentially embodies that feeling. In fact, the song came to fruition as she reminisced about her native bordertown, Tijuana — she’s now based in Argentina. Whether it’s her serene voice and whimsical wordplay (“I see you singing an old melody, the one you sang in another life,” she coos in Spanish), or the dusty acoustic guitar strums in the background, the single, off her upcoming album Tu Historia (due Nov. 10th), harkens back to another time. — ISABELA RAYGOZA

Paula Arenas, “Un Día A La Vez” (Do Re Millions LLC)

This week, Colombian singer-songwriter Paula Arenas releases “Un Día A La Vez” (One Day At A Time), an introspective pop song that is the result of a period of reflection and internal struggle with depression and anxiety. “If I turn off the lights I know/ That I am only soul, bone and skin/ And what judges me/ I wish I didn’t care later/ One day at a time, one day at a time,” sings the Latin Grammy-nominated artist in the chorus of the mid-tempo tune, which she co-wrote with Valentina Rico. The music video, directed by her husband Beto Pérez Fleta, offers a glimpse into Paula’s thoughts and feelings while writing the song. “Un Día A La Vez” is the third single from Arena’s next studio, album after “Volando Bajito” and “Puro Sentimiento,” featuring Manuel Medrano. The album, still untitled, should be out in the first quarter of 2023. — SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS

Don Omar & Akon, “Good Girl” (Unisono/Saban Music Group)

In the past year, Don Omar has made a remarkable comeback, collaborating with artists such as Residente, Nio Garcia, Wisin, Gente de Zona, Lil’ Jon, and most recently, Akon. In “Good Girl,” the reggaetón veteran joins forces with the renowned Senegalese-American hitmaker for a certified club banger that starts off with a reggae beat and transitions into an electronic mambo. Produced by Don’s longtime producer Alcover and co-written by Don and Akon, “Good Girl” addresses the titular female, whose looks are deceiving. A music video directed by Carlos Perez in Miami features both artists singing to a model at a strip club. — JESSICA ROIZ

Rauw Alejandro, “Dime Quien???” (Duars Entertainment/Sony Music Latin)

Amid the TikTok success he’s been having with “Punto 40,” Rauw Alejandro takes a full leap into the synth-pop sounds of the ’80s, following along a similar formula to the one that worked for his global smash hit “Todo De Ti.” “Dime Quién???” is Rauw’s third single of his upcoming album Saturno, which drops on Nov. 11. The electro-pop track tells the story of when you lose someone and your ex has already found a new love. “Tell me, who is that? The one who now makes love to you in the car? The last one who speaks to you at night?” he pleads in the chorus. — INGRID FAJARDO

Lupita Infante, “Las Flores del Camposanto” (Sony Music)

On her mariachi rendition of “Las Flores del Camposanto,” Lupita Infante revitalizes the storied, impassioned ballad about comparing withering flower fields to heartbreak and despair. Originally written by poet Luis Rosado Vega in the early 1900s, and sung by the Mexican troubadour Óscar Chávez, the young traditionalist recorded the song to honor a bygone era for Day of the Dead and resurrect it for a newer generation. With twinkling harp strokes, sweeping violins, and an invigorating brass section, Infante’s rousing voice is simply astounding. “Las flores de camposanto” is also a lyric to the classic “La Llorona,” famously sung by Chavela Vargas. — I.R.

Natalia Lafourcade, De Todas las Flores (Sony Music México)

In a prosperous career that spans alternative rock, indie pop, and Latin American folk, Natalia Lafourcade returns to the scene with De Todas las Flores, after seven years of unreleased original music. This time, the esteemed singer-songwriter turns her attention to careful orchestration and grand symphonic arrangements. Produced by Adanowsky and recorded on analog tape, her pandemic-era 10th studio album sees Lafourcade in lockdown from her beloved Veracruz. However, she draws from a world inspired by her native landscapes, beaches and hummingbirds. For instance, “Llévame Viento” impressively recreates the whooshing and blowing of a furious ocean sea, but songs like “Canta la Arena” echo the carefree, feel-good lifestyle of life by the coast. — I.R.

Morat & Feid, “Salir Con Vida” (Universal Music Spain)

Morat recruits Feid for their new single, titled “Salir Con Vida.” The track unites the pop band with their fellow Colombian urban singer to reach the ultimate fusion of vocals, blending both worlds into one romantic combination. Produced by Andres Torres, Mauricio Rengifo and Juan Pablo Isaza, this new single is part of Morat’s new album slated to release on Nov. 4, which will portray a more mature image and sound. “Never leave, I want to get out alive/ And even if I tried to forget you, my mouth would not do it/ Don’t hurt me, I want to get out alive,” they sing in the chorus. — I.F.

El Fantasma & Yeison Jiménez, “Un Loco Enamorado” (AfinArte Music)

After teasing it on social media, regional Mexican and Colombian “Musica Popular” once again come together to gift fans a new collaboration between El Fantasma and Yeison Jiménez. Penned by renowned singer-songwriter Eden Muñoz and El Fantasma, this main banda rhythm track tells the story of a “crazy lover” who could fall in love with a woman by simply seeing her smile. The romanticism of both singers makes the song even more special. “A madman in love with her … just a quick smile excites him, and wants to give her his heart,” they sing. — I.F.