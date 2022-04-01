First Stream Latin: New Music From Mora, ChocQuibTown, Lyanno & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Mora, Microdosis (Rimas Entertainment)

The Puerto Rican artist-producer, who got on the radar thanks to his work with Bad Bunny, surprised fans with the release of his sophomore album Microdosis on April 1. Far from an April Fools joke, Mora dropped 15 new tracks with a completely different vibe from his debut set Primer Dia de Clases. He has some hard-hitting trap selections such as “Quieren Ser Yo” and “Robert de Niro”; He has electronic fusions such as the opening track “Bad Trip :(” and the Jhay Cortez-assisted “Memorias”; He has alternative picks such as “Lejos de Ti,” as well as many infectious reggaetón bops, and even samples Alejandro Sanz’s “Corazon Partio” in “Escalofrios.” Other collaborators on Microdosis include Sech, Elena Rose, Feid, and Zion. — JESSICA ROIZ

ChocQuibTown, “Bitcoin” (Sony Music Latin)

Goyo might have embarked on her solo career but she was also very clear that ChocQuibTown was not separating. Keeping her promise, the Colombian group, also composed of Tostao and Slow, has released their new single “Bitcoin.” Co-written by the group, Gerald Jiménez, Edgar Barrera, Jael Andrés Correa, and Juan Diego Medina, the lyrics hold a very mature reflection after a breakup. “I’m only rising, I look like a bitcoin and you’re calling me like a loser,” chants Goyo. “You never gave me importance, now respect the distance.” Produced by Slow himself, “Bitcoin” is a catchy urban pop with the group’s rhythmic melodies at the root. — J.R.

EIX & Rafa Pabon, “Dios Quiera” (The Show Music)

Puerto Rican singer Eix recruits Rafa Pabon & Jay Music for his new single “Dios Quiera.” The track is accompanied by thumping beats and R&B-influenced arrangements, and lyrics that talk about the complexity of saying goodbye to a failed relationship, adding a dimension of hopelessness. — INGRID FAJARDO

DUKI, De La Ghetto, Quevedo, “Si Quieren Frontear” (Dale Play Records/SSJ Records)

DUKI has become a staple in his native Argentina, especially for being one of the pioneers of the country’s urban trap movement. As he continues to pave the way for the new artists to follow, the Argentine rapper dips his toes in a catchy reggaetón and Hip-Hop fusion that counts with the collaboration of De La Ghetto and Quevedo. A song about basically being the baddest and talented artist in the game, “Si Quieren Frontear” unites Puerto Rico’s renowned artist, Argentina’s current rock star and Spain’s new promise. The music video is also very clever, showing all three artists in a Western movie setting. — J.R.

KEVVO, Farruko, Wisin, “SMP (Sol, Mar y Playa)” (Interscope Records)

“SMP” is where old-school reggaetón meets with underground rap. Kevvo, Farruko, and Wisin join forces for their new single “Sol, Mar y Playa,” where each artist highlights their musical style to create this infectious pop-reggaetón track. A collaboration that celebrates the culture and Latin rhythms with catchy beats that reflect the summer vibes. — I.F.

Keityn, “Anoche” (Warner Music Latina/White Mascara)

Known for penning reggaetón’s biggest hits (Karol G’s “Tusa,” Maluma’s “Hawaii”), the Latin Grammy-nominated composer continues to mark his territory as a promising urban artist. In “Anoche,” produced and written by himself and Lenin Yorney Palacios, Keityn (real name: Kevyn Mauricio Cruz) demonstrates his artistic versatility by bringing to life a sensual afrobeat track. The song’s lyrics and melodies were born on an island near Cartagena, Colombia. “It inspired me, I was in front of the sea, with the tropical atmosphere and all of that lent itself to this song coming out with these sounds and influences,” he said in a press statement. — J.R.

Lyanno, “Guay” (Rimas Entertainment)

This new single, penned by Lyanno and produced by Súbelo Neo, not only combines house music beats with reggaetón rhythms but also Lyanno’s R&B-infused vocals. “Guay” is fresh, different, and it will be part of his upcoming album El Cambio, providing a close look at his next chapter as an artist. — I.F.

Alejandro Santamaria, Despierto (Universal Music Latino)

Like many artists, Santamaria did not let the COVID-19 crisis affect his career, and in fact, he worked even harder. Now, the 22-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter presents his debut studio album Despierto, born completely during the pandemic. Home to 14 tracks, Santamaria blesses fans with his dulcet vocals and guitar riffs that best represent his rhythmic pop sounds. He also invited collaborators such as Andres Calamaro, Ovy on the Drums, Pitizion, and more on this journey, bringing to life catchy urban-pop tunes as well as heartfelt ballads. The edgy “100” alongside Argentine newcomer Sael marks the album’s focus track. “It’s far from monotonous because you will be able to find different sounds. It is an album full of variety,” Santamaria says in a statement. “For me it is very important to surprise my audience, it was what I was looking for with this production.” — J.R.