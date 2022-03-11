First Stream Latin: New Music From Luis Fonsi, Leslie Grace, Monsieur Perine & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Luis Fonsi, Ley De Gravedad (Universal Music Latino)

Always the romantic, Fonsi taps into his core as a singer/songwriter who pens songs armed first and foremost with his guitar, in this collection of tracks about love won and lost and reclaimed. There’s plenty of danceable pep here in tracks like the airy “Vacaciones” alongside Manuel Turizo and “Bésame,” which highlights a lighter side of Myke Towers. And Fonsi definitely has developed a penchant for cross-genre collabs. Here he joins forces with a veritable who’s who of the urban world, including Rauw Alejandro, Nicky Jam, and Dalex. But the heart of “Gravedad” is the soulful ballads, like “Iglú” and the final “Girasoles,” where Fonsi sings simply accompanied by just his guitar in a hopeful reflection of the power of love and life. — LEILA COBO

La Doña, “Penas Con Pan” (La Doña)

Misery with a side of bread. La Doña takes inspiration from the Spanish saying “las penas con pan son buenas (miseries with bread taste better)” for her new track powered by a hypnotic reggaeton beat. The song narrates a love story that requires a little help from a potion. “I give you everything. I’m your crime, your drug. You need me, I need you … looking for love that’s true,” she sings. The track was penned by La Doña who is set to perform at SXSW during BMI Presents “Sonidos” showcase. — GRISELDA FLORES

Kiko El Crazy, Llego el Domi (Rimas Entertainment)

Kiko el Crazy has arrived with a megaphone in hand, his bright pink curls, and a truck full of platanos because he wants the world to know “llego el Domi.” On his sophomore album, released five years after his debut set and first under Rimas, the Dominican newcomer pays tribute to his proud Dominican roots in 18 tracks. With the bouncy dembow at the root of every song, Kiko incorporates different rhythms such as EDM in the Farruko-assisted “Nube Negra” and electro-merengue in “La Vida Mia.” And what’s a Dominican-themed album without paying homage to local slang? “Te Doblaste,” “Chukiteo,” “La Popi,” and “La Pampara” are the perfect tracks. “The inspiration behind my debut album stems from the great acceptance that Dominicans have in the world right now,” the artist said in a statement. “My mission is for the album to represent my culture and for every Dominican to feel it as their own.” Collaborators on the set include reggaeton artist Arcangel, fellow Dominican hitmaker El Alfa, and renowned producer will.i.am., to name a few. — JESSICA ROIZ

Gaby Moreno, “Nobody’s Wrong”

Gaby Moreno’s new single is a rock ‘n’ roll-infused track that perfectly fuses with the Guatemalan singer/songwriter’s breathtaking voice. It has that Creedence Clearwater Revival kind of classic vibe that automatically takes you back in time to the ’60s or ’70s. The lyrics talk about carrying on with your life and not getting sucked in by all the drama that two very different, but very valid points of view can create. “Nobody’s Wrong” is off her recently announced full-length album, Alegoría, out April 22 via Metamorfosis. — INGRID FAJARDO

Leslie Grace, “Un Buen Día” (Sony Music Latin)

Songstress Leslie Grace delivers the ultimate feel-good song of the week. “Un Buen Día” finds the In The Heights actress singing about having a good day in terms of life and love. “It’s a good day to fall in love, see those eyes, a work of art,” she sings. “If you look at me, nothing is bad. It seems too good to be true, but it’s not.” Th pop track, fused with rock and hip-hop, was penned by Grace alongside Daniel Rondón, Claudia Prieto and Mr. NaisGai. — G.F.

Bad Milk, “De X Vida” (King Bad Milk)

Rising artist Bad Milk presents “De x Vida,” an edgy reggaeton on which she reminiscences about an unforgettable love. “I don’t know what you did for me to think about you/ But please keep doing it forever/ I want to have you on my mind every day,” she chants in the Spanish-language chorus. Flaunting her soulful and mature power vocals, the Colombia-based artist also sings in English on the Ovy on the Drums-produced single. “It feels so right, I can’t explain it,” she later assures on the track that later transitions to a saucy hip op beat. — J.R.

Monsieur Periné, “Nada” (Sony Music Latin)

Colombian ensemble Monsieur Periné releases the new single “Nada,” the second song from the band’s next project. After a painful breakup, the band’s lead singer, Catalina Garcia, writes about a personal story that resembles a powerful and different way of ending a relationship and moving on. She talks about how sometimes letting go can be just as good for the soul, accompanied by soft sounds and the subtle voice of Garcia. “I took you out of my way to find me, and my destiny was written elsewhere, I will leave you nothing, I will take nothing from you, because in the end, I was fine before loving you,” they sing in the chorus. — I.F.

Calibre 50, “Míranos Ahora” (Disa/UMLE/Andaluz Records)

With its new frontman in tow, Calibre 50 drops “Míranos Ahora,” the first song that features lead singer Tony Elizondo – who joined the band March 1. The norteño ballad is a departure from the group’s more uptempo anthems such as the chart-topping “A La Antiguita.” “Míranos Ahora” — penned by Gussy Lau, Armando Ramos and Alejandro Gaxiola — will be part of Calibre 50’s upcoming album set to release in the summer. — G.F.

Corina Smith, Antisocial (Rimas Entertainment)

Antisocial brings to the table Smith’s musical proposal full of catchy reggaetons, female-led trap songs, and urban-pop selects with her sugary vocals always at the forefront. On the nine-track set, the rising Venezuelan artist teams up with Puerto Rican collaborators Eladio Carrion, Nesi, Brray, Arcangel and Noriel. “The process of making this project made me get out of my comfort zone, from where I normally make music and from my country,” Smith said in a press statement. “For the first time, I left everything behind to go to Puerto Rico where I spent months creating the music, the concept, the audiovisual pieces, and every little detail from my EP.” — J.R.