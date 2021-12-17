First Stream Latin: New Music From Junior H, Kim Loaiza, Carin Leon & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Junior H, “Nací Para Amarte” (Warner Music Latina)

Once a sad boy, always a sad boy. Junior H digs deep for an ultra personal heartbreak anthem that stays true to his sad sierreño style. The 21-year-old Mexican singer-songwriter delivers “Naci Para Amarte,” powered by melancholic melodies via an acoustic guitar that pairs perfectly with his nostalgic lyrics. “If only you knew how often I keep checking my phone. What will we do? If there’s something that should never die, baby, that should be our love,” Junior H sings in his distinguished hoarse voice. — GRISELDA FLORES

Casper Magico & Bryant Myers, “Karma” (Flow La Movie/GLAD Empire)

Produced by the late Flow La Movie, Casper Mágico and Bryant Myers join forces once again for their new single “Esclava.”

This mid-tempo urban collaboration follows a handful of collaborations between the Puerto Rican rapper who often link up for new songs and remixes. “Tell me, how do you expect me to forgive you? You failed thinking that I was not going to find out … Karma exists, baby. And one day you will be next,” Casper declares in the song. Flow, who often worked with Casper Mágico as his producer and was his manager, passed away at 38 on Wednesday (Dec. 15) in a plane crash. — INGRID FAJARDO

Carin Leon, “Como Que Me Enamoro” (Tamarindo Rekordsz)

A mix of covers (including his must-listen version of Selena’s “Si Una Vez”) and original songs, Sonora-born Carin Leon released his new album Pistiembre Todo El Año. A standout on the 22-track set, which was recorded live, is the banda track “Como Que Me Enamoro” penned by Leon and Gilbran Rosas. “This one is for all of those that are in love,” the 32-year-old chart-topping artist says at the top of the song, and there’s nothing quite like Leon’s golden-voiced delivery of a love ballad, his emotions are palpable. “I’m feeling so hopeful, they say I’m in love, and it’s true, I’m hooked, there’s no denying that.” — G.F.

Kim Loaiza & Ovy on the Drums “Ya No Somos” (Space Music)

Influencer and singer Kimberly Loaiza’s teams up with artist-producer Ovy on The Drums for a heartbreaking new single, “Ya No Somos.” The pop-urban track with thumping beats, penned by Loaiza, Ovy on The Drums, and Keytin, JD Pantoja, and Gotex, doesn’t fail to bring that nostalgic sentiment of a romance that once was while also exploring the complex emotions and overwhelming feeling that follow a breakup. “Today I drink in your honor. For what we were, and what we are no

longer, baby,” Loaiza sings in the chorus. — I.F.

Camilo, “Pesadilla” (Sony Music Latin/Hecho A Mano Music)

The ever-so chameleonic Colombian artist Camilo goes punk-pop for his new single titled “Pesadilla,” which dropped alongside a quirky music video directed by singer-songwriter Evaluna (Camilo’s wife). The Café Tacvba-esque track — which at first listen becomes one of those songs that gets stuck in your head thanks to its earworm hook (“Bye bye bye bye”) — takes inspiration from Camilo’s love for Mexican-music influences, which have always played an integral role in his sonority. In “Pesadilla,” Camilo sings about the nightmare of losing one’s partner to a rival. “But not even in my dreams you’ll take her away from me,” he declares in song. — G.F.