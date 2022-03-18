First Stream Latin: New Music From Julieta Venegas, Residente, La Ross Maria & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

La Ross Maria & Leon Leiden, “Mereces Menos” (829 Musica Mundial/Sony Music Mexico)

La Ross Maria has teamed up with Mexican artist Leon Leiden for “Mereces Menos,” a rhythmic reggaetón-pop single that fuses Ross’ melodious rap verses and Leiden’s sugary vocals. The Dominican artist has dipped her toes in the hip-hop, dembow, and reggaetón genres, but the heart of her lyrics is always about empowering women. “Mereces Menos” attests to that, sending a message to a partner who was unfaithful and toxic. “You deserve less, less than what you gave me/ I love you but you let that go/ I know that destiny will not unite us/ And if there’s another life, I don’t want to meet you,” she says in the heartfelt chorus. — JESSICA ROIZ

Julieta Venegas, “Mismo Amor” (Lolein Music)

With “Mismo Amor,” Mexican pop darling Julieta Venegas offers a preview of her upcoming new album, which will be her first in seven years. Penned by Venegas and Chilean singer-songwriter Alex Anwandter (who also produced the track), Venegas sings about the inevitable transformation of a relationship. “You’re here but I’m not sure if I’m happy/ You tell me things I don’t think are true,” she sings over a bouncy pop groove. In October, Venegas returned to the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart after 14 years, thanks to “Lo Siento BB:/,” her collaboration with Tainy and Bad Bunny. — GRISELDA FLORES

Miky Woods, Jhay Wheeler & Nio Garcia, “Nadie” (Rimas Entertainment)

Singer-songwriter rapper Miky Woods recruits Jay Wheeler and Nio Garcia for his new single “Nadie,” where the trio’s romantic lyrics thrive over sensual reggaetón melodies. The song narrates a story about passionate love, one that faces fears, leaves behind pride and plunges into romanticism with freedom and certainty. — INGRID FAJARDO

Dylan Fuentes, Ingratax, “Sin Ropa” (Interscope Records/NEON16)

Colombian singer-songwriter Dylan Fuentes has reeled in Mexican newcomer Ingratax for his track “Sin Ropa.” Produced by Daramola and Jota Rosa, the collaboration is a saucy mid-tempo reggaetón jam laced with rhythmic tropical flavors that backs the two artist’s vocal chemistry and flirtatious lyrics. “Sin Ropa” is a back-and-forth between two people who desire each other, but where neither has yet made the first move. The track forms part of Fuentes’ upcoming studio album spared for 2022. — J.R.

Ceci Bastida, “Dale” (Cosmica Artists)

Tijuana-born singer-songwriter Ceci Bastida delivers an optimistic and encouraging message in “Dale,” an empowering dance anthem that takes on the topic of migration. The up-tempo single celebrates the strength that can be found in community. “Many people want to find me, they won’t leave me alone. They think it’s dangerous that I’m here and that I won’t let them live,” she sings. “I won’t take a step back.” Migration is also a topic of conversation in Bastida’s new podcast, titled Punk In Translation: Latinx Origins, which tells the stories of Latinx artists and Latin music’s overlooked role in the origins and evolution of punk.— G.F.

DJ Nelson x Wisin & Yandel x Baby Rasta & Gringo x Brray x Alejandro Armes, “Te Veo Bailar” (Flow Music LLC/Empire)

DJ Nelson has revived a reggaetón classic, 17 years after its initial release. With “Te Veo Bailar,” the renowned Puerto Rican producer brings a new version of his 2005 banger “En La Disco Te Veo Bailar,” helmed by Baby Rasta & Gringo, part of his album The Flow “Sweet Dreams.” For the 2022 update, he reeled in his original collaborators, as well as Wisin & Yandel, Brray, and Alejandro Armes. Though the track keeps its old-school perreo essence, “Te Veo Bailar” best fuses reggaetón’s veterans with la nueva escuela for a new hard-hitting club banger. — J.R.

Residente, “This Is Not America” (Sony Music Latin)

Residente is on a streak of not holding back and has released a blistering new track that critiques the word “America” and how, historically, its been used out of context. In his four-minute track, which features French-Cuban duo Ibeyi, the Puerto Rican rapper takes aim at politicians, the police and U.S. imperialism narrating years of injustices and violence toward the people of Latin America. Throughout the track, he drives home an important point: America is not simply the U.S. “For a while, since you guys arrived, the prints of our shoes were already here,” he explains. “You have to be really stupid [to think America is only the U.S.]. It’s like saying Africa is just Morocco. These scoundrel forgot that the calendar they use was invented by the Mayans.” It’s Residente’s first track since releasing his Bizarrap-produced freestyle session where he blasts J Balvin. — G.F.