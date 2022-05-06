First Stream Latin: New Music From Eslabon Armado, Christian Nodal, Tini & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia (DEL Records)

Eslabon Armado dropped its new album Nostalgia, the band’s fifth studio album in only two years. Across the album’s 14 tracks about love, hardships and heartache, Eslabon stays true to its sierreño essence but doesn’t shy away from incorporating other instrumental elements such as the piano and ukelele. “Luces Rojas” in particular stands out for how the members play with reggaeton undertones and lyricism. Collaborations on the set include Junior H, Fuerza Regida, DannyLux, Ivan Cornejo and newcomers Sarah Silva and Erre. Eslabon Armado is nominated for two 2022 Billboard Music Awards. — JESSICA ROIZ

Christian Nodal, “Vivo En La 6” (Christian Nodal)

Singer-songwriter Christian Nodal’s new single “Vivo en el 6” sticks to his own personal stamp, dubbed Mariacheño. written by Nodal alongside producer and composer Édgar Barrera and singer-songwriter Edén Muñoz, the song is about a man who has giving up on love and is ready to accept the single life “I bid farewell to love because it doesn’t work/From now on I’ll be friends with alcohol and loneliness,” Nodal powerfully sings. — INGRID FAJARDO

TINI, “La Triple T” (Hollywood Records)

Tini has discovered a sound she can call her own, fusing cumbia with urban-pop sounds. Her new single, “La Triple T,” continues to thread that innovative line, becoming an anthem for celebrating life and enjoying the moment. Produced by Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo, the playful track is “a reminder to not take yourself too seriously,” the Argentine artist said in a statement. “I hope the music and lyrics take you to your happy place, whether it’s a club or a bar with your friends.” — J.R.

Fuerza Regida, “Chingas A Tu Madre” (Rancho Humilde)

Los Angeles-based Mexican group Fuerza Regida celebrated Cinco de Mayo in Miami with the release of its new single “Chingas a tu madre,” an infectious banda set to become a fan favorite. In true Fuerza fashion, this new heartbreak anthem is a friendly reminder that the relationship is done and over — and there’s no turning back. “I know you’re going to look for me/too bad you’re blocked for life,” lead vocalist Jesus Ortiz sings. — I.F.

Kany Garcia, Alejandro Sanz, “Muero” (Sony Music Latin)

For their first-ever collaboration, Kany Garcia and Alejandro’s “Muero” is a soothing ballad where their power vocals harmonize and ooze emotion. With honest penmanship, the song tells the story of a person who’s silently in love with someone else and dying on the inside. “It’s a work of art, it is impossible not to break every time I hear it, every time our voices merge and become one,” Garcia said in a statement. “He, who keeps love to himself, who does not verbalize and share the wonders of emotion, is dying in the most difficult way; little by little.” “Muero” previews Garcia’s upcoming album out May 27. — J.R.

Silvestre Dangond, Monáco, “No Tenemos La Culpa” (Sony Music Latin)

Singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Silvestre Dangond proudly joins forces with his son “El Monaco” to bring their dream collaboration to life. “No tiene la culpa” is a tropical-urban fusion that showcases the great camaraderie between father and son complete, telling the story of a father who advises his son on how to get the girl he likes. The new single follows Dangond’s recent announcement of a 2022 U.S. tour. — I.F.