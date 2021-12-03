First Stream Latin: New Music From Elvis Martinez & Prince Royce, Kevvo’s Debut Album, Plus More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Elvis Martinez & Prince Royce, “Veterana” (Joch Entertainment/WK Records/Sony Music Latin)

In their first-ever collaborative effort, Elvis Martinez and Prince Royce released “Veterana,” a new anthem for the older woman. Along the lines of Martinez’s early 2000s hit “Maestra,” his new single tells the story of a younger man who’s infatuated with a wise and experienced woman. “Elvis, I found my teacher,” Royce playfully says in the track. “Veterana” fuses traditional and modern melodies through two generations of bachata music. The music video, helmed by director Chacha Zambrano, was filmed at Miami’s El Club Típico Dominicano and shows Royce as a mechanic and Martinez as a bartender, both head-over-heels over the “veteran” lady, portrayed by Dominican actress and TV host Jenny Blanco. — JESSICA ROIZ

Chilean newcomer Mati Gómez and Argentinian singer-songwriter Emilia have teamed up to release “Tu Debilidad,” a refreshing and catchy urban-pop song produced by Gabriel E. González “Rec808,” Silverio Lozada and Elena Rose. Marking their first collaboration, the feel-good song is dedicated to couples who have silly arguments. Gomez best describes it in an official statement: “A song that I dedicate to couples who are having unnecessary bad times, this is the song that will remind you that the good often prevails and that it is worth trying and trying even more so when you know that this person is your weakness.” — INGRID FAJARDO

As Kevvo’s “105F,” the song that put him on the map, resurfaces on TikTok, the Puerto Rican artist drops his highly awaited debut studio album Cotidiano. Home to 12 tracks, the set kicks off with the title track, a trap song that best represents his musical style, which can also be reflected on “Desahogo” and “Mi Season.” In addition to flaunting his rapping skills and underground hip-hop sound, Kevvo also taps into raw perreo as heard in “Ese Mahón,” “Martilla” and focus track “Tamagotchi,” featuring El Alfa. Under his belt, he also has infectious reggaeton bops such as “La Busque” with Yandel and Rauw Alejandro, “No Me Quito” with De La Ghetto,” and his previously released “Te Va Bien” with Arcangel, Becky G and Darrell. Zion y Lennox and Jay Wheeler also form part of Kevvo’s debut set. — J.R.

Cuban artists Nesty and Leoni Torres teamed up for “Como Si Nada,” a catchy salsa-urban fusion, which Nesty blessed as “Salsa Fresh.” Penned by Nesty and Daniel Jesús Salas, and produced by Motiff, the track can easily be dedicated to that person who continues to play with your heart as if nothing ever happened. “How can you come and leave just like that, as if nothing? Leaving so many doubts, walking through the silence of my loneliness,” the artists chant in the chorus. For Nesty, this collab is a dream come true. “I feel fortunate to have worked in my short career with an artist who has been a reference for me, and for whom I feel great respect and admiration,” he expressed in a statement. — J.R.

Producer singer-songwriter Keityn presents his first collaboration with Colombian emerging artist Beéle to create their new single “Repeat.” Penned by Keityn, Noise Up, Primo, Juanjo Monserrat, Beéle, Lofty and produced by Keityn, Noise Up, and Primo, “Repeat” is filled with urban tones and lyrics that talk about an unforgettable love that’s been hard to overcome. “I have your memories on repeat/Songs that we dedicated on repeat/I’m always spending time dedicating you my tweets/I swear baby, I have your memories on repeat,” the song expressed. — I.F.

Nio Garcia reeled in Colombian artist “Resaca” to bring to the forefront everything that happens to a person when they are hungover. In the infectious perreo, that combines Garcia’s sugary vocals and Turizo’s deep voice, the artists describe a party that was just too good to remember the next day. They blame it on the alcohol. “Hangover get out of my head, because of the beers I don’t remember anything/Hangover get out of my head, she kissed me last night, she appeared on my bed, and I don’t remember anything,” says the new club banger. — J.R.