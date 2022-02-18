First Stream Latin: New Music From Christian Nodal, Nathy Peluso, Danny Ocean & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Danny Ocean, @DannOcean (Atlantic Recording Corp.)

Three years after his debut set 54+1, Danny Ocean drops his second album @DannOcean, titled after his social media handle. The 16-track set is home to focus single “Istanbul,” a futuristic reggaetón jam with hints of ‘80s new wave. It also includes many previously-released bops, such as “Apartamento,” a dance-pop tune with perreo melodies describing his feelings over a neighbor he sees from the balcony of his apartment. Tracks “Rubia sol morena luna v2” and “???” see Ocean exploring with edgy punk rock beats, whereas his Tokischa-assisted “Dorito & Coca-Cola” is a downtempo electro-dembow. In “Fuera de Mercado,” he’s ready to win back a past love but she’s already moved on. The Venezuelan artist also collaborates with Justin Quiles, Tini, Dread Mar I, and Guaynaa. He wraps up the set with a freestyle called “La Naturaleza.” — JESSICA ROIZ

Christian Nodal, “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos” (Sony Music Latin)

Less than a week after his very public breakup with ex-fiancée Belinda, Christian Nodal is sorrowing over his heartbreak in new track “Ya No Somos Seremos (We Aren’t Anymore and We’ll Never Be).” In his signature mariacheño style, the track — his first release via Sony, his new record label — penned by Nodal and his go-to songwriter Edgar Barrera finds the 23-year-old artist narrating the ultimate end of a love story. “I wanted to cover my face with tattoos to cover up the kisses you left behind,” he sings with pathos. “They say time cures it all and I know it’s a lie. It’s impossible to forget the love of my life.” — GRISELDA FLORES

Dimelo Flow, Rauw Alejandro and Farruko feat. Mr. Vegas, Maria Becerra and Fatman Scoop, “Suelta” (Rich Music)

This track transports you back in time — the ’90s to be exact, when you popped in your favorite cassette in the stereo. “Suelta” samples Mr. Vegas’ 1998 hit “Heads High,” an iconic, recognizable classic brought into the new era of reggaetón. Dimelo Flow, Rauw Alejandro, and Farruko join forces with Mr. Vegas, Maria Becerra and Fatman Scoop to deliver a new track filled with energy and catchy vibes that blend perfectly with dancehall and reggaetón beats. — INGRID FAJARDO

Eix, De La Ghetto & Maffio, “60 Segundos” (The Show Music/Duars Entertainment)

A saxophone melody kicks off the first few seconds of “60 Segundos,” before transitioning into a sultry dancehall groove, at the helm of Dominican hitmaker Maffio. Duars Entertainment’s newcomer Eix and reggaetón star De La Ghetto join forces on this track about winning over a girl. “Give me a minute of your life, love me even if it’s not real,” Eix’s crisp vocals sing in the chorus. As ever, De La Geezy adds his smooth lyrics. “60 Segundos” fuses various Caribbean flavors from kizombo to dancehall with a touch of sexy jazz. — J.R.

Nathy Peluso, “Emergencia” (Sony Music España)

Nathy Peluso is a force to be reckoned with, and constantly keeps us on the edge of our seats with her avant-garde music. Her latest single — in partnership with PlayStation and inspired by the video game Horizon Forbidden West and its protagonist Aloy — is no exception. The high-energy electronic track “Emergencia” drops alongside a music video that showcases the Argentine artist’s liberating dance moves. “With Aloy I share above all that energy of overcoming, that courage and the strength that she gives off when doing everything she does,” Peluso, who is set to make her Coachella debut this year, says in a statement. “The game is a constant state of emergency because the world is falling apart and Aloy has to go to battle and fight to pull it through.” — G.F.

Ozuna, “Deprimida” (Sony Music Latin)

In true Ozuna fashion — and with his signature high vocals — he presents the first single of the year, “Deprimida,” which will be included in his upcoming album OZUTOCHI, due later this year. The song tells the story of a woman who deals with bad relationship problems by escaping into a riveting new adventure. “He makes you feel depressed, he thinks you’re hurt, every time you sober up, I change your day, he makes you depressed, he thinks you’re hurt, he’s waiting for you to come back, and you are here,” the Puerto Rican chart-topping artist sings in the chorus. — I.F.

Duki, Emilia, “Esto Recién Empieza” (DALE Play Records/SSJ Records)

The pair of Argentine lovebirds make their relationship official with their new single “Esto Recién Empieza.” Lacing Duki’s rap vocals and Emilia’s pop essence, the track is a flirtatious reggaetón single where both artists sing about the beginning of their love story. In the music video, Emilia and Duko share never-before-seen clips of the two on romantic dates. “Esto Recien Empieza” marks the pair’s second collaborative effort, following “Como Si No Importara.” — J.R.

Edén Muñoz, “Chale” (Lizos Music)

“Chale” is Edén Muñoz’s first single as a solo artist following his departure from Calibre 50. As promised, the new track keeps his norteño essence, but is powered by big band arrangements for a refreshing take on his signature style. In the heartbreak treak, Muñoz sings about getting over the one who broke his heart. “You left me with so many insecurities and that’s not fair. But I’ll dust this off and move forward,” he sings. About “Chale,” Muñoz previously told Billboard: “It will still be a party, drinking song but it will include jazz drums, mariachi and a subtle tuba. You probably think I’m talking nonsense here but you’ll get it when you listen to it. Trust me.” — G.F.

C. Tangana & Luis Segura “Bobo” (Sony Music Entertainment)

Bachata is a genre that C. Tangana not only feels comfortable with, but which suits him well. Experimenting with Caribbean beats once again, his new bachata track was released on the deluxe version of his award-winning album, El Madrileño, “Bobo” — featuring the Dominican Republic icon and self-described “The Father of Bachata,” Luis Segura. The guitar-led heartbreak track finds the pair reminiscing about an ex lover. “You painted a beautiful picture… I’ve been a loser,” Tangana sings. But not all hope is lost, as there’s another girl who’s already caught his eye. — G.F.