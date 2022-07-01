First Stream Latin: New Music From Carlos Rivera, Marc Segui, Santa Fe Klan & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Carlos Rivera feat. Carlos Vives, “Te Soñé” (Sony Music México)

Carlos Rivera pens a heartwarming love letter to his hometown Tlaxcala, Mexico and recruits the ever-so poetic Carlos Vives to serenade fans with “Te Soñé.” A beautiful vallenato, Rivera co-wrote this track with Julio Reyes Copello (who also produces the track), as the first single off Rivera’s forthcoming album. “‘Te Soñé’ is a love song to my homeland; It is the best way to tell people who I am, what my roots are,” Rivera shares in a statement. The music video to the prideful song is as colorful as its lyrics showcasing traditional and symbolic costumes and dances that give life to the Carnival of Tlaxcala. — GRISELDA FLORES

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Carlos Rivera Carlos Vives See latest videos, charts and news

J Balvin & Ryan Castro, “Nivel de Perreo” (Universal Music Latino)

For his first perreo track of the year, Balvin recruits Castro, an emerging artist also from Medellín, to deliver a new, sizzling summer single. Together, they bring forth hypnotizing beats that will make you play this song on repeat. The traditional perreo thumping beats fused with reggaetón drums and the duo’s skills give life to the track. — INGRID FAJARDO

Santa Fe Klan, “Luka” (Cuatro Siete Tres Music)

The Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan trades his hard-hitting rap sessions for a stripped-down tender ballad that is inspired by his newborn son, Luka. Powered by a striking piano note, the emotional song finds the Guanajuato-born artist delivering a poem where he narrates a life-altering moment that has changed his perspective. “I hope our love is forever, I want to be the best for you,” he sings. “Let’s walk this world together, just ask the moon how much I love you.” For the first time in his career, the music and lyrics were both composed by Santa Fe Klan. The single will be part of Klan’s upcoming album. — G.F.

Marc Segui, “Agua Salada” (Warner Music Spain)

Spanish singer Marc Seguí thrives with this new experimental track, “Agua Salada,” which fuses elements of flamenco and reggaetón. This track brings Seguí’s soft yet evocative vocals at the forefront, taking him out of his comfort zone — but the artist still manages to remain true to himself in this heartbroken track. “You are sweet as salt water, a jewel worth nothing/ Sincere as your look when you said that you would die for me,” he sings in the chorus. — I.F.

Zion & Lennox & María Becerra, “Berlin” (Warner Music Latina)

A departure from Zion & Lennox’s signature reggaetón anthems, the duo drop a head-bobbing dance track this week, for which they recruited Argentine star María Becerra. The high-energy track finds the three artists trading verses about love becoming more elusive nowadays. “Berlin” was produced by Robbie Meza and marks the first collaboration between the duo and Becerra, which adds to her long list of collabs — including team ups with Prince Royce, Cazzu and J Balvin. If the song doesn’t do it for you already, watch the music video with multicolored LED panels and strobe lights that will transport you to a nightclub. — G.F.

JENCARLOS “Antes y Despúes” (Alkatraks Music Group)

After going on a journey of self discovery, Cuban-American singer JENCARLOS returns with a powerful message. His new track is an invitation to heal and come back stronger than ever. Penned by JENCARLOS and produced by the Dominican singer-songwriter Maffio, “Antes y Después” is the artist’s most personal song yet. This poignant track is a must-listen on this long weekend. — I.F.

Paulo Londra, “Nublado” (Warner Music Latina)

The Argentine singer-songwriter is on a winning streak, releasing back-to-back singles under his new deal with Warner Music Latina. This time around, he places all bets on a pop-rock track to stand out from a crowded field of releases. Showcasing his chameleonic ability to dabble in multiple genres, including R&B and trap, “Nublado” narrates a heartbreak story and accepting that it’s time to move on. — G.F.

Deorro, Orro (Ultra Records)

Deorro’s new album is like a rebirth of sorts. For one, it’s the Mexican-American DJ and producer’s first album since 2017, when he released the all-English Good Evening. This new 19-track set is a departure from its predecessor, as it thrives on Latin rhythms like norteño and cumbia, which he effortlessly fuses with EDM beats. It’s a testament to Deorro’s versatility and adaptability experimenting with multiple genres while staying true to his core genre, dance. “ORRO is all about rediscovering my love for music,” Deorro says in a statement. “For a while, I thought I was going to quit and buy a taco truck. To fall back in love with music, I had to focus on who I really am and where I come from. That helped me dig into my Latin roots and made the process fun again.” For ORRO, the 30-year-old recruits heavy hitters such as Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Gente de Zona, Fulanito and Alex Rose, among others. — G.F.