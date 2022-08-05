First Stream Latin: New Music From Ivy Queen, Ryan Castro, Paulo Londra & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below.

Ivy Queen, “Quien Dijo” (NKS Music LLC)

Ivy Queen’s foray into bachata is a stylized one, the bachata beat softened with synths and strings. It makes for an intriguing combination — edge, and sweetness — as the reggaetón queen displays her vocal chops to chastise a man who doesn’t value her love. One would have expected Ivy to rap over a bachata beat, but by choosing to go the opposite direction, she’s once again displaying her iconic musical sense. — LEILA COBO

Paulo Londra, “Julieta” (Warner Music Latina/Paulo Londra)

Argentine hitmaker Paulo Londra has blessed fans with “Julieta,” powered by a hypnotic reggaeton beat. The track marks Londra’s return to his reggaetón roots after dabbling in pop and punk rock. “Julieta,” produced by Sky Rompiendo and Federico Vindver (Londra’s go-to producer), joins Londra’s streak of singles he’s released since his comeback after three years. In the song, Londra tells the story of a patient who’s been admitted into a psych ward after not being able to get over his ex, whose name is Julieta. The single comes with an ’80s horror film-inspired music video. Check it out below. — GRISELDA FLORES

Ryan Castro, Reggaetonea (Ryan Castro/Sony Music Colombia)

After discovering his love for music 14 years ago, Ryan Castro finally brings to life his debut EP Reggaetonea. The Colombian rapper, who began singing on local buses in Medellin, has made his international leap thanks to hits such as “Mujeriego,” which entered both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts this year. But further solidifying his artistry, he delivers six other tracks on the set, including the Farina-assisted “Prende y Apaga,” “Niña de Mis Sueños” with his compatriot Blessd, and focus single “Amor De Una Noche,” all injected with Colombian perreo and finesse. Other collaborators on the Reggaetonea include Justin Quiles and Ovi. Producers include Simón Dice, SOG, Gangsta, and Fleiva. Stream it above. — JESSICA ROIZ

Nicky Jam, “Sin Novia” (Sony Music Latin)

Nicky Jam is addressing his love life in the new, playful track “Sin Novia,” a fun story about a former couple who enjoy single life more than an actual relationship. Penned by Nicky with Juan Diego Medina, Jorge Alberto Erazo, Luis A. O’Neill and Andrés Jael Correa, and produced by Jorge Milliano, the track is a Caribbean-infused reggaeton, made for the summer. In the music video, directed by Willy Rodríguez, the Puerto Rican artist reeled in his real-life ex-girlfriend and model, Genesis Aleska, to better demonstrate that two exes are better off as friends. — INGRID FAJARDO

Tokischa x Eladio Carrion, “Hola” (Paulus Music/Sony Music Latin)

A tale of a man trying to win his girl back marks the first collaborative effort between Tokischa and Eladio Carrion. In “Hola,” penned by both artists and produced by Cromo X and Foreignteck, Toki steps away from her signature, unapologetic dembow sound and taps into Hip-Hop, flaunting her rap verses. “It’s me calling again/I’m high on drugs, alcohol, and weed/Even if I won’t remember tomorrow,” chants Eladio in the chorus, to which Toki responds with, “you don’t feel good without me and I can tell/I won’t go back with you, what doesn’t work is thrown away/you only call me when you’re high.” In the gritty music video, filmed by Raymi Paulus in Toki’s hometown in The Dominican Republic, we see both artists deal with their heartbreak in their own way. — J.R.

Ivonne Galaz, “De Eso Se Trata” (Rancho Humilde)

Rancho Humilde’s only female signee, Ivonne Galaz, has released a hard-hitting and poignant corrido — powered by acoustic guitars and an accordion — titled “De Eso Se Trata.” The emerging regional Mexican artist teamed up with veteran singer-songwriter Erika Vidrio to pen the track’s blunt lyrics. “They don’t know my life but they criticize it,” Galaz sings. “Live your life and let me live mine. It’s my freedom, no one can take it away.” — G.F.

Rels B, “Como Dormiste?” (Flakk Team)

More than just a new single, Rels B is announcing his relationship with Lali Esposito. In “Como Dormiste?” the Spanish rapper details the beauty of interchanging energies with someone, and describes his passionate chemistry with the Argentine artist. “I want to make love and then ask you, how did you sleep?/ Did you dream of me?/ I want to know if you woke up with more desire,” he chants in the less-than-two-minute song. In the sensual R&B track, he even samples Jowell y Randy and Arcangel’s 2006 hit “Agresivo.” The homemade music video, filmed vertically with a cellphone, captures the new Latin power couple enjoying each other’s company. — J.R.