×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Which Argentine Artist Would You Want to Watch the 2022 World Cup Finals With? Vote!

From a watch party with Maria Becerra to one with Tiago PZK, vote below!

Maria Becerra and Emilia Mernes
Maria Becerra and Emilia Mernes attend The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rodrigo Varela/GI for The Latin Recording Academy

In the midst of the monthlong 2022 FIFA World Cup, a wave of Argentine artists have used social media to show their support for the national team, which is headed to the finals against France on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. 

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Emilia Mernes

Maria Becerra

Tiago PZK

See latest videos, charts and news

Artists such as Bizarrap, Rusherking, Lali Esposito and TINI, who’s dating soccer player Rodrigo De Paul, have traveled miles away to the Middle East to experience the excitement in person. Others, such as Trueno and Khea, have documented their reactions on Instagram after a match. 

Related

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video Montage of Memories With Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Brought So Much…

If the Argentine national team anthem “Muchachos, Ahora Nos Volvimos a Ilusionar” is any indication, fans of the Albiceleste team are also very hopeful that the team’s captain, Lionel “Leo” Messi, will win his first-ever World Cup trophy. 

“We’re already happy about winning the 2021 Copa America, but I think that winning this would be the icing on the cake,” rap artist Lit Killah previously told Billboard. “There is a lot of expectation and enthusiasm due to the fact that it’s Lionel Messi’s last World Cup. With that pressure and that desire of the people to see him win a World Cup, I think we would have the country happy for the rest of our lives.”

If Argentina or France win, both would secure their third World Cup. The former following its 1978 and 1986 wins, and the latter after winning in 1998 and 2018.

But as we wait for the grand finale, Billboard put together a fan poll featuring more than 20 Argentine artists who would make for great company at a World Cup watch party. Who would you want to watch the finals with? Vote below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad