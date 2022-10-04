Feid Announces His First-Ever U.S. Headlining Tour: Here Are the Dates

Colombian star Feid is set to headline his first-ever U.S. tour. Dubbed U.S. Trip, the Live Nation-produced stint is set to kick off Oct. 13 in Atlanta and will make stops in key Latin markets such as Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and Miami before wrapping up in Los Angeles on Nov. 25.

Last year, Feid toured the U.S. as the opening act for Karol G’s entire Bichota Tour. “For me, it is going to be a huge door that is going to open. Ever since I began making music, for me, it is a dream to be able to tour in the USA and that Karol has given me the opportunity to accompany her by opening the shows is super important,” Feid told Billboard at the time. “I am very grateful to her and her entire team for the great opportunity they are giving me. We are preparing a very special show for this occasion and we are already dreaming of our own tour.”

The U.S. Trip tour announcement comes on the heels of the singer-songwriter’s newly released studio album, FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS FERXXO TE PIRATEAMOS EL ALBUM, which loosely translates to “happy birthday, Ferxxo, we leaked the album.” While Feid has released a handful of collaborations throughout his career, this time around, it’s an almost completely solo album with no collaborations (the only special guest is Yandel on “XQ Te Pones Asi”) to solidify has brand as a singer.

The 15-track set — which thrives on hard-hitting perreos and chill house beats — includes previously released singles such as “Castigo” and the title track.

Here are Feid’s complete U.S. Trip tour dates: