Feid Takes Medellin by Storm With Three Sold-Out Concerts at Hometown Stadium

Feid had never headlined Plaza de Toros La Macarena — Medellin, Colombia’s fabled bullfighting ring, also used as a concert venue — before Friday (Sept. 9), which makes the artist’s decision to play his hometown venue for three consecutive nights all the more ambitious.

It’s a feat no other act has ever pulled off. J Balvin and Nicky Jam are the only artists to even headline La Macarena on back-to-back nights. But some might say Feid, a reggaeton singer-songerwriter who has been on the rise for years, wasn’t ambitious enough in this case.

Feid’s show Friday in front of a crowd of around 9,000 sold out in less than two hours. Medellin newspaper El Colombiano reported that his other two shows sold out in two days. Could Feid (real name: Salomón Villada Hoyos) have headlined the bigger Estadio Atanasio Girardot like fellow Medellin natives Maluma and Karol G have in recent months? Maybe. But this weekend’s shows at La Macarena felt like a more natural progression.

Feid, who also goes by the nickname Ferxxo, has said headlining La Macarena had long been one of his goals. It’s unclear if he was brought to tears by the moment when he took the stage shortly after 11 p.m. (his eyes were covered by sunglasses for all but one minute of the nearly two-hour show), but he did say that it will always have a special place in his heart.

“‘Mor, thank you for giving Ferxxo the most hijueputa concert I think he’ll have in his life,” said Feid, known for his frequent use of Colombian slang (and the third person). “Whatever happens tomorrow and keeps happening, nea, I’ll never forget today.”

Here are the highlights from Feid’s hometown show — Colombian slang and all.

Deep cuts: Medellin has produced several music industry stars in recent years, but few are as beloved in the city as Feid. He has a strong connection with Medellin and wanted to acknowledge it Friday by performing some deep cuts. ‘‘Mor, there are some chimba songs in Ferxxo’s career that we’ve rarely sung, but Medellin deserves the most chimba…” he said before launching into “Nea.” The song is named after a Colombian term many use to describe someone from the hood. Others might tell you that Feid, whose outfit changes Friday consisted of baggy clothes, baseball caps and pulled up socks, is the face of nea.

Make a wish: Feid brought out a green cake to introduce his song “Feliz Cumpleanos Ferxxo,” which he released last month to commemorate his 30th birthday. Did he want the crowd to sing him “Happy Birthday”? Or was he going to throw the cake into the audience Steve Aoki style? The answer was neither. He asked who in the crowd was celebrating a birthday and then simply handed the entire cake to an audience member in the front row. “I don’t know what you’re going to do with that,” Feid said, “but there you go.”

Feid picks a favorite: Some artists have a hard time choosing a favorite song from their catalog, but not Feid. “It’s time to sing Ferxxo’s favorite song. And that’s ‘X19X,’” he said while introducing the explicitly romantic track. “My message for today, Medallo, and for everyone who comes to see Ferxxo, is always one of love.” He then dedicated the song to the couples in the crowd and wished them well.

Making Papi proud: “Mojando Asientos” proved to be one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of the night, even without Maluma on hand to sing his part. The crowd played the role of Papi Juancho — who recently underwent knee surgery — belting out his verse in what was the loudest singalong of the night. Coincidentally, while the audience sang about wet seats, rain started to come down and, well, seats got wet. The venue broke out the retractable roof not long after that.

Keep on trucking: The big reveal of the night wasn’t a surprise guest. It was the custom monster truck that took center stage an hour into the show during Feid’s performance of “Castigo.” The truck — a nod to the “Castigo” music video — was rotated to the forefront with Feid standing on a wheel. Adding to the dramatic visual: The smoke and simulated lighting. The whole thing was very chimba, as Feid would say.