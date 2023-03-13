Feid Announces North American ‘Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground’ 2023 Tour Dates: Exclusive

Fresh off his first headlining “U.S. Trip” and “Ferxxo Nitro Jam” in Latin America, Feid unveils his 2023 “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground” tour exclusively on Billboard today (March 13).

Produced by Live Nation (which also helmed the artist’s 2022 U.S. tour), Ferxxo (pronounced Fercho) is set for a 29-city tour that kicks off April 20 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle and visits key cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, and Miami, before wrapping on June 17 at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando.

For the first time in his 13-year career, the Colombian artist and Billboard cover star — behind hits such as “Normal” and “Feliz Cumpleaños, Ferxxo” — will visit Canada, where he will perform in Toronto and Montreal. In the midst of the trek, Feid is also set to headline the Sueños Music Festival in Chicago — also a first in his career.

Tickets for “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground” go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on March 16 via LiveNation.com. Presale will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 14.

April 20 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

April 21 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

April 25 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

April 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

May 03 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 04 — Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

May 06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

May 07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

May 10 — El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

May 13 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

May 14 — Hildago, TX @ Payne Arena

May 17 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

May 20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

May 21 — Austin, TX @ TBC Bass Concert Hall

May 24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 26 — Toronto, ON @ Toronto History

May 27 — Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival Grant Park

May 28 — Montreal, QC @ Festival Fuego Fuego

May 31 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 02 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

June 03 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

June 04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

June 07 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre

June 09 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

June 10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

June 14 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

June 16 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

June 17 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live