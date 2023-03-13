Feid Announces North American ‘Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground’ 2023 Tour Dates: Exclusive

Fresh off his first headlining “U.S. Trip” and “Ferxxo Nitro Jam” in Latin America, Feid unveils his 2023 “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground” tour exclusively on Billboard today (March 13).
Produced by Live Nation (which also helmed the artist’s 2022 U.S. tour), Ferxxo (pronounced Fercho) is set for a 29-city tour that kicks off April 20 at the WAMU Theater in Seattle and visits key cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York, and Miami, before wrapping on June 17 at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando.
For the first time in his 13-year career, the Colombian artist and Billboard cover star — behind hits such as “Normal” and “Feliz Cumpleaños, Ferxxo” — will visit Canada, where he will perform in Toronto and Montreal. In the midst of the trek, Feid is also set to headline the Sueños Music Festival in Chicago — also a first in his career.
Tickets for “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground” go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on March 16 via LiveNation.com. Presale will begin at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 14.
April 20 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
April 21 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
April 23 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
April 25 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
April 27 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
May 03 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
May 04 — Sacramento, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
May 06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
May 07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
May 10 — El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
May 13 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
May 14 — Hildago, TX @ Payne Arena
May 17 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
May 20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
May 21 — Austin, TX @ TBC Bass Concert Hall
May 24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
May 26 — Toronto, ON @ Toronto History
May 27 — Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival Grant Park
May 28 — Montreal, QC @ Festival Fuego Fuego
May 31 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 02 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
June 03 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
June 04 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
June 07 — New York, NY @ Hulu Theatre
June 09 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
June 10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
June 14 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater
June 16 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
June 17 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live