Feid & Eladio Carrion Take Over Billboard’s The Stage at 2023 SXSW: Best Moments

One of Feid‘s first-ever performances in the U.S. was at a South by Southwest (SXSW) festival about five years ago. “I went to different bars, tents, and venues asking people to let us perform,” he previously told Billboard. “I played everywhere we could and now being part of Billboard’s stage is awesome and it’s beautiful.”

Fast forward to 2023, the Colombian singer-songwriter — alongside Puerto Rican trap star Eladio Carrión and Austin-based DJ Gabby Got It — now headlined “Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW,” which took place Friday (March 17) at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin.

Billboard officially returned to South by Southwest with three nights of star-studded concerts. Electronic music titans Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5) will close the event on Saturday (March 18).

Check out the best moments from Feid & Carrión’s show below.

A Packed House: Rain or Shine

From chilly days to severe thunderstorms, the weather in Austin has been a bit wonky but in true Billboard fashion, the show must go on — and fans showed up no matter what. Doors opened at 7 p.m. local time but just hours before, a long line of eager fans wrapped around the Moody. In honor of Feid’s show, which just so happens to fall on St. Patrick’s Day, the majority of fans dressed in green (his signature color) and rocked the white Ferxxo sunnies. A lot of fans also brought homemade posters and their county’s flag. The Moody was at capacity with nearly 5,000 concert-goers in attendance and a couple more watching the show from a parking garage afar.

A Mini Reggaetón Carnival

As some fans made their way to the pit, others took advantage of the fun activations found in the outdoor venue. Think of a mini carnival with food, drinks, free candy, cute photo spots, and even a fun slide. Notably was Austin’s own Gabby Got It (real name: Gabriela Alma Lopez-Bucio), who kept the crowd entertained and on their feet with her reggatón-heavy DJ set including bangers from Wisin y Yandel, Karol G, and many more.

Eladio Brought the Heat to Austin

It was 50 degrees outside but Carrión made sure to turn up the heat with his 45-minute set that kicked off with “Flores en Anonimo” and continued with his trap hits “Sin Frenos,” “Tata” and “Kemba Walker,” to name a few. “Hace un frío cabron!” (it’s cold as f—), he expressed at one point but nonetheless, the Boricua act removed one of his shirts and continued to perform some of his most commercial bangers like “Mi Error,” “Me Gustas Natural” and “No Te Deseo el Mal.” Carrión then wrapped his SXSW performance with tracks “Ele Uve,” “North Carolina” and “Biza.”

Feid Fulfilled His SXSW Dream

Rocking his go-to outfit (shorts, sneakers, a sweater and glasses), Feid hopped on stage at 9:35 p.m. and kicked off his hour-long set with “Castigo,” followed by “Chimbita” and “Belixe.” He then greeted his faithful crowd and let them he was living a dream. “Austin, how are you, mor? This is a special night because five years ago we performed at SXSW and now we’re here,” he gushed. Joined by two DJs and an energetic guitarist on stage, the Colombian act performed hits such as “Mojando Asientos,” “Friki” and “Normal,” before gifting fans with a streak of bangers that went viral on TikTok: “Ultra-Solo,” “Yandel 150,” “Hey Mor,” “Chorrito Pa’ Las Animas” and “Feliz Cumpleaños, Ferxxo,” to name a few. Though he often hopped from one side of the stage to the other, there were a few times Feid would bust out with the social media dance challenges. “¡Que chimba esta noche!” he expressed, which translates to “what an amazing night!”