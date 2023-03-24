×
Feid & Eladio Carrión Turned Up The Heat At SXSW 2023: Photos From Billboard’s The Stage

See photos of the recent Billboard cover star and Latin trap artist performing in Austin.

Feid at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Feid at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Todd for Billboard

Last week, Billboard returned to SXSW in Austin for three nights of star-studded concerts, an interactive content house pop-up, as well as a plethora of panel discussions featuring musicians, music industry leaders, and Billboard staff members alike. For our Friday festivities, Billboard and our partners at Samsung presented the musical stylings of Colombian singer-songwriter Feid, alongside Puerto Rican trap star Eladio Carrión as part of The Stage at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park.

Taking place no matter rain or shine, at-capacity crowd braved the weather for a chance to see their favorite songwriter turned megastar. In an opportune turn of events, the show coincided with St. Patrick’s Day, with many of the 5,000 attendees dressed in green (Feid’s signature color) and rocking his trademark white sunnies.

Take a look at some of the highlights of the performances, as well as the captivated crowd, in Billboard’s The Stage photos below.

Eladio Carrion at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Eladio Carrion at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Todd for Billboard
Eladio Carrion at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Eladio Carrion at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Todd for Billboard
Eladio Carrion at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Eladio Carrion at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Todd for Billboard
Feid at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Feid at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Todd for Billboard
Feid at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Feid at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Todd for Billboard
Feid at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Feid at Billboard Presents The Stage at SXSW held at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Brandon Todd for Billboard

