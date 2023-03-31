‘Amor Prohibido,’ ‘Dreaming of You’ & More: What’s the Best Selena Album? Vote!

Selena Quintanilla’s legacy and music continue to shine throughout the years, especially on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, where she has placed 24 entries, including her longest-leading No. 1 sets Amor Prohibido and Dreaming of You.

With the former, home to hits such as “No Me Queda Mas” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” Quintanilla clocked her first No. 1 on the chart in June 1994. The album remained atop the tally for 20 weeks. The latter, released four months after her death (March 31, 1995), includes English and Spanish songs and debuted at No. 1 in August 1995, selling 331,000 copies in its first week and selling over 1 million in two months. It spent 44 weeks at the top.

Dreaming also made history as the first predominately Spanish-language album to debut at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, placing the Queen of Tejano at another level of stardom.

In total, seven of the 24 titles reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, including the experimental Enamorada de Ti (2012), where thanks to advanced technology, new versions of her hits were created, some turned duets like: “Amor Prohibido” with Samo; “Como La Flor” with Cristian Castro; “Fotos y Recuerdos” with Don Omar; “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” with Selena Gomez; and the new electro-merengue “Enamorada de Ti” with Juan Magán.

Below, Billboard highlighted the seven Selena albums that reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, from Amor Prohibido to Dreaming of You and beyond. Vote for your favorite one!