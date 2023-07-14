Ryan Castro, Karol G, & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Residente, Ryan Castro, and Myriam Hernandez, to name a few.

This week’s list includes Ryan Castro and Peso Pluma’s first collaborative effort called “QUEMA,” produced by SOG. The irresistible old-school perreo track is signature Castro, who has a knack for delivering hooky songs and finds the corridos singer returning to urbano following “La Bebe Remix,” his hit song with Yng Lvcas, which has now spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. “QUEMA” is part of Castro’s upcoming studio album, El Cantante del Ghetto.

Speaking of forthcoming sets, Spanish singer and rapper Rels B also dropped a number from his future album, Afrolova, set for a July 21 release. The track, called “Un Rodeoooo” is a sensual Afrobeats cut with bachata undertones that accompany lyrics about meeting and falling for a beautiful girl at a party. “My producers are very connected with this culture, and we’ve traveled to Nigeria to work with producers there as well. It’s a project that I believe will mark a before-and-after for the Afrobeats genre,” the Spanish artist and rapper, a former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise, previously said to Billboard of the overall production.

Meanwhile, Residente returned with a nearly 10-minute diss track called “Bajo y Batéria,” where with he testifies to his unmatched lyrical mastery, spitting verses like, “Ya nadie en el género urbano sonríe conmigo que sus dientes me los puse de collar,” this time challenging fellow Puerto Rican rapper Cosculluela.

Other new releases included in the weekly fan poll are: Karol G’s “S91;” Duki, Khea, and Bizarrap’s “Remember Me;” and Nathy Peluso’s “Salvaje,” to name a few.

Last week, C. Tangana’s “Oliveira Dos Cen Años” won the reader poll with nearly 90 percent of the votes. Who should win this week? Vote below!