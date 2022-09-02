Nicki Nicole, Lenny Tavarez & More: What’s Your New Favorite Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was home to seven exciting tracks.
Among them was Kali Uchis’ comeback track “No Hay Ley.” The Colombian singer-songwriter had not released a new track since her Grammy-nominated album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) until now. The club-ready anthem is powered by a hypnotizing beat that will get everyone on the dance floor and speaks about a forbidden love affair.
Puerto Rican artist Lenny Tavarez reeled in reggaeton veteran Chencho Corleone and Colombian urban-pop group Piso 21 for a new certified perreo hit called “CXO (A Quien No Le Gusta?)” On the track, Tavarez and Chencho bring their distinct Boricua flow while Piso adds their flirtatious spark, resulting in a catchy yet sensual bop, primarily asking in the lyrics, “who doesn’t like sex?”
Meanwhile, the Billboard Latin staff also highlighted the new releases of up-and-coming Puerto Rican artists Joonti and RaiNao. The former with his single “Daño Colateral,” which begins with an acoustic melody that later transforms into a catchy urban-pop fusion backed by his deep raspy vocals. The latter with her sultry, down-tempo urban track “Limbo,” highlighting RaiNao’s smooth and potent vocals, and narrating the story of someone who’s in limbo because of a person who’s sending mixed signals.
