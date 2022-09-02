×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Nicki Nicole, Lenny Tavarez & More: What’s Your New Favorite Latin Music Release? Vote!

Pick your favorite new Latin music release of the week.

Nicki Nicole
Nicki Nicole @jesspraznik

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was home to seven exciting tracks.

Among them was Kali Uchis’ comeback track “No Hay Ley.” The Colombian singer-songwriter had not released a new track since her Grammy-nominated album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) until now. The club-ready anthem is powered by a hypnotizing beat that will get everyone on the dance floor and speaks about a forbidden love affair.

Related

Kali Uchis

First Stream Latin: New Music From Kali Uchis, Nicki Nicole, Wisin, & More

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Lenny Tavárez

Nicki Nicole

See latest videos, charts and news

Puerto Rican artist Lenny Tavarez reeled in reggaeton veteran Chencho Corleone and Colombian urban-pop group Piso 21 for a new certified perreo hit called “CXO (A Quien No Le Gusta?)” On the track, Tavarez and Chencho bring their distinct Boricua flow while Piso adds their flirtatious spark, resulting in a catchy yet sensual bop, primarily asking in the lyrics, “who doesn’t like sex?”

Meanwhile, the Billboard Latin staff also highlighted the new releases of up-and-coming Puerto Rican artists Joonti and RaiNao. The former with his single “Daño Colateral,” which begins with an acoustic melody that later transforms into a catchy urban-pop fusion backed by his deep raspy vocals. The latter with her sultry, down-tempo urban track “Limbo,” highlighting RaiNao’s smooth and potent vocals, and narrating the story of someone who’s in limbo because of a person who’s sending mixed signals.

Which is your favorite new Latin music release of the week? Vote in the fan poll below!

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad