Grupo Firme & Pipe Bueno, Plus More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Darell, Grupo Firme, and Kany García, to name a few.

The weekly playlist kicks off with Darell’s 18-track album Everybody Go To The Discotek, named after his signature catchphrase. The set is specifically designed to dance and have a great time at the club, but also showcases the Puerto Rican artist’s musical versatility. In the set, Darell experiments with Brazilian funk (“Funka”), Dominican dembow (“Rulay”), and a merengue-bachata fusion (“Lollipop”).

From urban music, our recommendations navigate to a powerful ballad helmed by Kany García and Carin Leon. The requinto-driven melody tells the story of a couple who’s better off after a toxic relationship. “This love was too big for you/and you would say that I couldn’t live without you/and now you’re looking for any reason to talk about me/oh love, you still have that urge to hurt my heart,” says part of the track.

Banda music does not stay behind either as Grupo Firme reeled in Pipe Bueno for their latest track “Entre Botellas.” Penned by Firme group members Eduin Caz and Abraham Hernández, the new heartbreak anthem is about two friends who are catching up over drinks, and discover they have both fallen for the same woman.

Other notable releases this week include music from Caloncho, Jhayco, Blessd, Ivan Cornejo and many more.

Last week, Ryan Castro and Peso Pluma’s “QUEMA” won the reader poll with over 39 percent of the votes. They were closely followed by Myriam Hernández’s “Nos Lo Hemos Dicho Todo” with more than 32 percent of the votes.

Who should win this week? Vote below!