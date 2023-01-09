×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Here’s What Readers Picked as Their Favorite Latin Song of 2022

The No. 1 favorite Latin song of the year, according to Billboard readers, nabbed 37% of the vote.

Lasso
Lasso Courtesy of Universal Music Mexico

The results are in: Lasso’s “Ojos Marrones” has won best latin song of 2022 after fans voted in Billboard‘s poll to pick their favorite song from our year-end Best Latin Songs of 2022 list.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Angela Aguilar

John Legend

Lasso

See latest videos, charts and news

With 37% of the overall votes, “Ojos Marrones” takes home the crown. The track became the Venezuelan singer-songwriter’s first Billboard hit. Lasso entered the Billboard charts for the first time when the track peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and at No. 39 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart, both dated Sept. 17. The song also earned him his first and only entry on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10).

Related

LAMC

Latin Alternative Music Conference Sets Dates for 2023 Virtual & In-Person Event

Coming in second place with 32% of the votes, are Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar with their collaboration “Qué Agonía.” The track, which marked the first time the two teamed up for a song, peaked at No. 28 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. “Qué Agonía,” a romantic Mexican ballad about being in love long after a breakup, the Eden Muñoz-produced track earned Yuridia her first Global entry when the song debuted at No. 189 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Taking third place with 12% of the votes are Sebastián Yatra and John Legend with “Tacones Rojos (Remix).” The bilingual remix with Legend dropped just months after the original, which was included in Yatra’s third studio album Dharma. “Tacones Rojos” won the 2022 Latin Grammy for best pop song. 

See where other Latin songs in the poll landed below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad