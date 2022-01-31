What’s Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of January 2022? Vote!

The first month of 2022 did not disappoint when it came to new Latin music.

Rochy RD — one of Billboard’s Latin Artists to Watch in 2022 — Banda MS, Luis Fonsi and Mau y Ricky were some of the acts to drop new tunes for their fans, and they made sure to reel in some of the hottest acts in the game. Now, Billboard is asking readers to vote for their favorite Latin collaboration released during this month.

The list highlights all the Latin collaborations that were featured in the weekly First Stream Latin roundup, including FMK and Maria Becerra‘s cumbia-infused “Tranquila,” Wisin and Camilo‘s feel-good track “Buenos Dias,” and Christina Aguilera‘s first collaborative effort with Ozuna 0n “Santo,” to name a few.

The 2021 winners for favorite Latin collaborations were Maria Becerra and Cazzu’s “Animal” (January 2021), VF7 and Lunay’s “Codigo Secreto” (February 2021), Danny Ocean and Justin Quiles’ “Cuantas Veces” (March 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja del Año” (April 2021), J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Que Mas Pues” (May 2021), Nobeat and Khea’s “Medio Crazy” (June 2021), Enrique Iglesias and Farruko’s “Me Pasé” (July 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez’s “Delincuente” (August 2021), Sofia Reyes and Becky G’s “Mal de Amores” (September 2021), Anitta and Saweetie’s “Faking Love” (October 2021). (Editor’s note: There were no polls for November and December 2021.)

Which collab should take the title this January? Vote below!