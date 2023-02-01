Who’s Your Favorite Latin Artist to Watch of 2023? Vote!

Billboard‘s Latin & Spanish Artists to Watch Class of 2023 has been unveiled.

The 23 artists that comprise the wide-ranging list include Mexican artist Bratty, who will be performing at the 2023 Coachella Festival; Victor Cibrian, whose raspy voice is bringing a fresh take to the corrido movement; and Grupo Frontera, who since going viral last year, has become the only Regional Mexican act to achieve three songs on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, to name a few.

Representing Brazil is powerhouse performer Ludmilla, who has been rising to the top with her baile funk versatility that spans pop, trap, R&B and more. “I think of funk as an agent of change, especially in the lives of so many peripheral people who don’t have opportunities,” she told Billboard Español.

From Spain, there’s acts such as Rels B who’s monthly listeners on Spotify rose from 15.6 million in November to 17.6 million today, and placed two songs on Spain’s Promusicae year-end charts: the more urban “Mi Luz” alongside RVFV at No. 21 and his urban/pop “Cómo dormiste” at No. 86.

Every year, Billboard’s Latin staff compiles a list of artists to watch in the coming months. In honor of 2023, we are spotlighting 23 Latin and Spanish acts that cover a broad variety of Latin music genres, from pop to reggaetón to R&B, música Mexicana and rock.

We want to know which of 2023’s Latin & Spanish Artist to Watch is your favorite. You can check out the list here, and vote in the poll below.