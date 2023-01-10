Here’s What Readers Picked as Their Favorite Latin Album of 2022

In December, Billboard highlighted the 25 best Latin albums of 2022, according to the Latin editorial team. The list included a wide variety of titles, from Bad Bunny’s historic Un Verano Sin Ti to Romeo Santos’ Fórmula, Vol. 3 to Paulo Londra’s comeback set Back to the Game, and beyond.

Billboard also asked readers to vote for their favorite album, and the results are now in.

With more than 40 percent of the votes (43.4% to be exact), Sebastián Yatra’s Dharma (Universal Music Latino) was crowned the best studio album by fans. The 17-track set, which nabbed the best pop vocal album award at the 2022 Latin Grammys, is Yatra’s most eclectic album yet, featuring him dabbling in punk rock (“Las Dudas”), cumbia (“Amor Pasajero”), vallenato and flamenco (“Dharma”), reggaeton (“Si Me La Haces”) and pop (“Modo Avión”). Dharma also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart-dated Feb. 12, 2022.

“[This album] taught me that you don’t have to limit your creativity,” the Colombian singer-songwriter previously said to Billboard. “If I tell myself that I’m only good at making ballads or that I’m only good at making pop, I will only be good at that. But I’ve never questioned if I would sound good in a rhythm or not. I’m also not thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to show everyone that I can be good in every genre.’ I just try to make an amazing song that goes with who I am and it just happens to be that type of music.”

A very close second on the fan poll was Yuridia’s first-ever Regional Mexican album Pa’ Luego Es Tarde, helmed by Eden Muñoz as producer, with 40 percent of the votes. The 14-track set that includes the Ángela Aguilar-assisted “Qué Agonía,” debuted at No. 7 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart (dated Nov. 5, 2022) and earned the Mexican powerhouse her first-ever Top 10 title on the chart.

See where other Latin albums in the fan poll landed below.