Latin Touring Dads: Who Are You Excited to See in Concert In 2023? Vote!

This year, a wave of Latin music dads are either already on tour or about to hit the road, and with Father’s Day approaching, Billboard is asking readers to vote for their favorite Latin touring dad.

In the list are 25 talented and loving fathers, starting with Alejandro Sanz, whose Sanz en Vivo Tour, produced by Loud And Live, kicks off Sept. 16 in Puerto Rico. The 11-date stint marks Sanz’s first return to the U.S. since the pandemic. I expect this comeback will be filled with a lot of love, magic, and good energy. Let’s enjoy music,” he said in a press statement.

Dominican artist El Alfa, father of two kids, recently announced his La Leyenda del Dembow Tour with 10 confirmed U.S cities including a sold-out show at the coveted Madison Square Garden in New York on October 21.

Another newly-announced trek is the Trilogy Tour (produced by Live Nation), where hitmakers Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull will visit 19 North American arenas. “It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and opened doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull (born Armando Christian Perez) expressed in a statement.

Additionally on the Latin Touring Dad fan-voted poll are Carlos Vives, Luis Miguel, Marco Antonio Solís, Romeo Santos, Piso 21 (all four members are fathers), and future dad Christian Nodal, to name a few.

Who are you excited to see live in concert this year? Vote below!