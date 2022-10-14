Farruko, Pablo Alborán & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

It was a busy release week in Latin music, with a number of artists gifting fans with new albums, including Piso 21 (777), Joss Favela (Aclarando la Mente) and Silvestre Dangond (Intruso). But which release is your favorite?

Colombian boy band Piso 21 gifted fans with their fourth studio album 777 — home to 16 tracks. The set kicks off with the Manuel Turizo-assisted “Los Cachos,” which can be considered a sequel to their 2018 banger “Dejala Que Vuelva.” Unlike “Dejala,” about a guy convinced his ex will come back, “Los Cachos” is about a girl who has officially moved on from her cheating boyfriend, with no plans of taking him back. From there, the group navigates to “TDQ” in collaboration with the Puerto Rican duo Gigolo y La Exce. In this hard-hitting reggaeton, the group talk about a rebellious soul who’s breaking the quarantine rule because she’s single and ready to mingle. That same type of energy is heard in “Nadie La Controla,” a reggaeton-turned-merengue ripiao’ about a girl who’s the center of attention and can’t be controlled.

Meanwhile, Favela released his most personal album to date. The Mexican singer-songwriter sticks to his signature romantic lyrics to narrate stories of heartbreak, lust and love. As expected, the Sinaloan artist opts to go solo and doesn’t feature a single artist on the 12-track set. He also wrote the entire album — his most personal one yet that thrives on direct and raw lyrics. Aclarando leans more norteño-pop with his dad’s accordion heard throughout the LP.

Other notable releases include Paty Cantú‘s “Mi Película” and Farruko‘s “Viaje,” on which the Puerto Rican artist continues his spiritual journey toward enlightenment via song.

