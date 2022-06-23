Farruko Opens 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano With Powerful ‘Nazareno’ Performance

Farruko rehearses for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 20, 2022.

Farruko opened the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano show on Thursday night (June 23) with a reggaeton/dance medley performance.

He kicked off with his latest single “Nazareno,” for which he was joined by Dominican DJ Adoni, and later shared the stage with Akim, who’s signed to his label Carbon Fiber Music, for a performance of “Luz,” part of Akim’s Haters y Fanáticos album.

Backed by a repeating, hypnotic beat, the Puerto Rican, Dominican and Panamanian artists had the audience on their feet at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot for the awards’ grand opening.

Additionally, Farru will be honored with the special Dedicatoria Award, which is given to those who “have defended their music, taking the genre to a higher level, and are the pure definition of the urban movement,” according to a press release.

In “Nazareno,” the artist candidly sings about the pitfalls of fame; whereas “Luz” is about reflection and finding the light — both with powerful messages.

“The music is not what’s bad; we make it bad with the messages we put on it,” he previously told Billboard. “Before, my competitiveness and my desire to reach a position enslaved me. I didn’t value everything I received from the fruits of my labor because I gave importance and I revered power and material things. But that doesn’t control me anymore. Now, I control my music and my career goes at my pace, not at the pace of the industry or the public. Carlos, the human being, is above that, and family is above that and God is above me. My relationship with God is the most important priority in my life.”

The third edition of Premios Tu Musica Urbano, hosted by Omar Chaparro, Zuleyka Rivera and Carmen Villalobos, is going down at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico and was broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo, awarding artists in 34 categories.