‘Farruko Has Retired’: Singer Turns La 167 Tour Into a Religious Experience

Farruko is officially on the road with his La 167 tour that launched last fall in San Diego. With three concerts left in the trek, the Puerto Rican singer has opened up about his religious beliefs to fans.

During his concert on Friday (Feb. 11) at Miami’s FTX Arena, the artist born Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado preached the word of God to the audience multiple times. “God loves you just the way you are,” he told the packed venue. “We’re all sinners, none of us are good people.”

Farruko expressed that even though he has all the money and success in the world, he would feel empty and cry at night. “Me, being number one, having the best cars, having it all, I couldn’t see my children,” he explained. “I destroyed my first family. I hurt a woman who loved me just the way I was.”

During his show, the reggaeton singer did not perform his dance hit “Pepas” and in fact, asked fans to forgive him for the lyrics. “Pepas” scored Farruko his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart on the Aug. 28, 2021-dated tally.

“I believed my own lie because my song was number one. I didn’t know the message I was sending,” he said of “Pepas,” ​​meaning pill in English and narrating the story of someone who only wants to party all night long and live the moment. “I’m not proud of that. Who knows how many of your kids I hurt. Now I ask you forgiveness because love starts from within. Value life because we do not know if we are going to save ourselves.”

In summer 2021, Billboard exclusively announced Farru’s return to touring, where he said, “I promise to provide you with a show full of energy and a lot of great music as you all deserve it.”

While some fans on Twitter expressed they were not expecting a religious experience, others applauded the singer’s message.

2. He didn’t play any upbeat song. 3. Pepas came on and he didn’t sing the lyrics to it. 4. He kept talking about God and asking forgiveness. Listen I’m all about our Lord but people didn’t spend all that money last night to hear Farruko give a sermon.#farruko — K G (@kgil25) February 12, 2022

Goes to farruko concert ready to shake my ass….then the concert turns into a church sermon…🙃 — Drea 🌻 (@DreaKathleen) February 12, 2022

💖 The whole arena was in tears. It was so powerful. Every message came from the soul. Every message took guts to talk about. He wanted us to learn from his mistakes. He wanted us to be a better version. I support this new farruko! https://t.co/A7tmQwjvYj — 🦩✨💕Sparklyshoes💕✨🦩 (@TatianaPrainito) February 12, 2022

Following his Miami performance, the singer addressed the concerns of his fans, saying, “I’m sorry to say that Farruko has retired and who’s here is Carlos.”

“I’m truly sorry for those who want to see Farruko,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “You still have time to not go and we will reimburse your money. Those who go and want a new experience of love, are more than welcome. Even if one person goes, I’ll be there and I’ll love you the same whether you attend [my concert] or not. You still have time to not spend your money and time. No one is obliged. There are more artists that you can follow and go see. I am only fulfilling my commitments because I am from word and I owe respect to my fans and God.”

Named after his latest studio album and in honor of one of the main highways in Puerto Rico near his hometown, the La 167 tour made stops in Houston, Atlanta, and San Juan, among other cities. The tour — presented for the most part by Loud and Live and Live Nation on select shows — is set to wrap up on Feb. 20 at Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre.