All of Farruko’s Hits on Hot Latin Songs: ‘Pepas,’ ‘La Toxica’ & More

Happy Birthday, Farruko!

It’s definitely a year of changes for the Puerto Rican artist, who’s not only celebrating his 31st birthday on Monday (May 2), but also new beginnings in his personal life after embracing Christianity and announcing that he would retire as Farruko and give his music a new meaning with positive messages.

“On May 2, 1991, a champ was born. When The Bulls won and Michael 23 was the captain, that’s the moment I came to this world,” he posted on Instagram. “Happy 31 Carly and Farru, we are proof that there is a God who has had mercy on us!! Father, I only ask you for wisdom and that you never take your grace away from me.”

In celebration of his big day, Billboard highlights his biggest hits. Farruko has placed 50 total entries in the Hot Latin Songs chart; 11 of those entered the top 10.

From his J Balvin-assisted track “6 AM to his No.1 hit “Pepas,” which spent 26 weeks atop the chart, check them out below.

“6 AM” J Balvin feat. Farruko peaked at No. 3 on chart-dated May 24, 2014

“Passion Whine” feat. Sean Paul peaked at No. 10 on chart dated Sept. 13, 2014

“Sunset” feat. Shaggy & Nicky Jam peaked at No. 3 on chart dated Nov. 7, 2015

“Obsesionado” peaked at No. 4 on chart dated April 2, 2016

“Chillax” feat. Ky-Mani Marley peaked at No. 4 on chart dated Oct. 1, 2016

“Krippy Kush” feat. Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage & Rvssian peaked at No. 5 on chart dated Sept. 23, 2017

“Calma” Pedro Capo x Farruko peaked at No. 3 on May 4, 2019

“Baila Baila Baila” Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA peaked at No. 3 on May 11, 2019

“Relación,” Sech, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía, Farruko peaked at No. 2 on Sept. 19, 2020

“La Tóxica” peaked at No. 4 on Nov. 7, 2020

“Pepas” peaked at No. 1 on Aug. 28, 2021