Farina ‘Honored’ to Be Only Female Performer Up for Best Urban Song at 2021 Latin Grammys

Farina will take center stage at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday night (Nov. 18), where she will join Gloria Estefan and more artists for a new rendition of “Abriendo Puertas.”

She’s anxious for fans to see her performance but even more excited about her first-ever nomination for best urban song with her solo single “A Fuego.” The Colombian rapper is the only featured female artist in the category, up against J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Jay Wheeler and others. Also representing women is Beatriz Luengo, nominated as a songwriter for the new Cuban anthem “Patria y Vida.”

“I have the honor of being the only woman featured artist,” she told Billboard during rehearsals Wednesday. “This song is special because ever since we wrote it in Panama, we knew it was going to bring us beautiful things and big blessings.”

In the interview, Farina explained that this was the first time she co-wrote one of her songs because she wanted to open herself to work with other songwriters. She was joined by Sech to help her pen the lyrics, but owes the song’s essence to a personal love triangle she was involved in and, most importantly, the female point of view.

“This is an idea I took to the studio and just for being a relatable song, that’s the magic of it,” she expressed. “The chanteos are 100 percent Farina. The first few lines are shared between Sech and me. He also did the piano melody. The song, for me, is perfect.”

Farina, who loves working at her own pace as an independent artist, also promised that “everything that’s coming is incredible.”

The 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards, led by 10-time nominee Camilo, will include a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters, including C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera and Roselyn Sánchez, the three-hour show will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Univision, preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.