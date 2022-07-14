Which Country Should Host the First ‘Eurovision Song Contest Latin America’? Vote!

Earlier this week, it was announced that Eurovision Song Contest is set to expand its brand and launch in Latin America.

In the coming months, producers will begin the search for a host city for Eurovision Song Contest Latin America among the top-performing Latin American markets, which include Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico. The expansion comes after the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest generated high content views in Latin America for non-participating nations, according to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

News of the brand’s expansion comes weeks after the first-ever edition of American Song Contest — hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson — ended its eight-week run on May 9, where K-pop star AleXa was crowned the season one winner. In May, it was also announced that Eurovision was expanding into Canada.

“Following on from the launch of the American Song Contest, and with plans underway for Eurovision Song Contest Canada next year, the European Broadcasting Union is thrilled to be now working with Voxovation on bringing the excitement and magic of the Eurovision Song Contest to Latin America,” Eurovision Song Contest executive supervisor Martin Österdahl said in a statement. “The unique Eurovision format finds new fans across the globe every year and we can’t wait to expand the brand in this hugely diverse part of the world.”

Since Eurovision began in 1956, a total of 52 nations have sent songs to the contest. This year, Ukraine’s rap and folk group Kalush Orchestra, won the 66th Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. Since its inception, the Eurovision Song Contest has helped launch the global careers of a variety of artists, including recent Italian winners Måneskin, as well as Celine Dion, ABBA, and Julio Iglesias, among others.

