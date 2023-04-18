Here Are Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s Viral Hit ‘Ella Baila Sola’ Lyrics Translated to English

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma are on a hot streak with their collaborative effort “Ella Baila Sola.”

The track hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart (on the April 15-dated list) after debuting atop Latin Streaming Songs. Additionally, it earned both acts career-highs on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first regional Mexican song to reach the top 10 of the all-genre chart.

Penned by Eslabon’s vocalist Pedro Tovar, “Ella Baila Sola” (she dances alone) tells the story of two friends who are talking about a pretty girl at a party.

“We didn’t expect for the song to make so much noise!” Tovar previously told Billboard. “I really liked the song when I first wrote it, but I didn’t really expect it to be such a big hit. I previewed it on my stories on Instagram and two days after it went viral on TikTok and that’s when I knew that the song was going to do big numbers.”

Below, read the complete lyrics translated into English:

Buddy, what do you think of that girl?

The one who’s dancing alone, I like her for me

She, she knows she’s good looking

And everyone is looking at her dance



I get close and tell her a verb

We take drinks without buts, only temptation

I told her “I’m going to conquer your family, and one day you’ll be mine”

She said That I’m too crazy but she likes it

That no guy acts like me

I’m not a guy who has money

But speaking of the heart, I’ll give you everything

She grabbed me by the hand

My buddy didn’t even believe it, it was me when I passed by

Her body

I swear to God it was so perfect

Her waist as a model

Her eyes

I fell in love from the beginning

She likes it and I like it