Eslabon Armado’s Pedro Tovar Says He’s ‘Not Receiving Credit’ For Peso Pluma Collab

Pedro Tovar, Eslabón Armado’s leader and vocalist who wrote the band’s hit “Ella Baila Sola,” took to social media on Monday (May 1) to express his disappointment over Peso Pluma’s solo performance of their song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

According to Tovar, since the song was released on March 16, he has not received support from Peso or his label, Prajin Music, on social media, which has created discomfort among fans of both artists, who claim that one is “taking advantage” of the other’s work.

“How would you feel if there’s someone at a level … higher than you, and you put the effort and feeling into writing a song, a song that is yours, and you decide to bring on someone else whose music you like, and then not get the credit for it? Like what the f –? That’s basically what it is, I didn’t get credit for my song,” Eslabón’s leader said in a live video posted to TikTok on Monday afternoon that has since been deleted. “To begin with, Peso Pluma did not share it at all on his Instagram, or [say] ‘Saludos to my compa Pedro, the song was a success’. Nothing. That’s what disappoints me. But hey… We’re going to keep trying.”

Peso Pluma performed the global hit song on Friday’s (April 28) episode of The Tonight Show, where there was no mention of Eslabón by either the host or the artist. Billboard sent a request for comment to The Tonight Show but did not hear back at press time.

“Ella Baila Sola” is included in Eslabón’s album Desvelado, released on April 27 under Del Records with 16 songs, eight of which are collaborations. In an interview with Billboard Español, Tovar shared how the Peso Pluma collab was born. The regional Mexican song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart (dated April 29). It currently sits at No. 2 on the tally. The song also became the first Mexican music song to enter the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

“When I wrote it, I gave Peso Pulma a call. He was at an airport; I sang it to him over the phone and he liked it a lot. A month later we recorded it,” Tovar said. who went on to offer a preview to his fans on his Instagram stories and “two days later it went viral on TikTok, and we just had to drop it.”

Tovar, 20, admits that the song —a romantic sierreño tune about two compas (buddies) who see a beautiful girl dancing in a social gathering — is not based on his own experience but on “pure imagination … I just imagined myself at a party, it was like a conversation between friends,“ he said.

After being released on streaming platforms, “Ella Baila Sola” quickly reached No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music, prompting the filming of the music video released on April 7, which already has 92 million views on Youtube.

Eslabón Armado will perform at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on July 15 with a three-hour show accompanied for the first time by a Sinaloan band. Watch a clip of his livestream below: