Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull Announce the Trilogy Tour: Here Are the Dates

Global superstars Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull are going on tour … together.

The three hitmakers announced dates for their North America Trilogy Tour, which is set to kick off Oct. 14 in Washington, D.C. The 19-date arena trek — produced by Live Nation — will make stops in major cities such as New York, Miami, Houston and Las Vegas before wrapping up Dec. 16 in Vancouver, B.C.

“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, 2 music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull (born Armando Christian Perez) said in a statement. “We’re excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!”

“I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky,” added Iglesias. “The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour.”

Ricky Martin echoed his tour mates excitement: “Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull, it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”

According to the press release, the artists will be delivering “three unique headlining sets.”

It’s not the first time the three musicians will go on tour with each other. In 2017, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull went on tour with CNCO as the opening act. The trek grossed $38 million and sold 415,000 tickets, according to Billboard Boxscore numbers. Four years later in 2021, Iglesias teamed up with Ricky Martin — and Sebastián Yatra as the tour’s opener — on a tour that grossed $35.2 million and sold 312,000 tickets.

For the Trilogy Tour, fans can register now through June 4 for the Verified Fan presale. According to Live Nation, selected fans will then receive an access code will be able to participate in presale starting June 7. The general on sale will begin June 9 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

See the tour dates below: