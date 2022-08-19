Emilia, Myke Towers & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

Another Friday, another round of new releases in Latin music.

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was charged with girl-power anthems, including Ptazeta and Villano Antillano’s “Mujerón,” a track by women for women. Loosely translated to “too much woman,” the trap-perreo is an ode to badass girls who are independent and confident and date on their own terms.

Argentine singer-songwriter Emilia is also feeling ultra-empowered in her hip-hop track “La Chain,” on which she declares, “Don’t talk about me if you’re not talking business, always alone/ I don’t need an associate, the girls rule and that’s obvious.” The track interpolates the 2000 Billboard Hot 100 topper “Independent Women” by Destiny’s Child,

Mexican crooner Silvana Estrada, on the other hand, celebrates the little things in life with her airy and soothing pop track “Brindo,” where she sings about feeling whole, alive, and complete. “I needed a song that encompasses the feeling that floods me every time I think about my path and my work,” Estrada said about “Brindo.” “The idea of creating human connections through music.”

The boys didn’t stay behind this week. Other tracks featured on the latest First Stream Latin playlist include Myke Towers and Jhayco’s new reggaeton collaboration “Ande Con Quien Ande,” DannyLux’s sultry funk “El Momento,” and Eladio Carrion’s very motivational trap “Si Lo Puedes Soñar.”

Which is your favorite new Latin music release of the week? Vote below!