Emilia Honors Her Father With ‘Guerrero’ & More Uplifting Moments in Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Emilia honors her dad with powerful song

“I prayed to God that I wouldn’t lose you,” Emilia starts off the ultra powerful “Guerrero.mp3,” her new song that honors her dad. The Argentine singer-songwriter released the ballad just in time for Father’s Day and is powered by raw emotions as she describes the uncertainty she experienced during her father’s recent health struggle: “I almost lost you, I held on to be strong,” she sings. “If you lack strength, I give you mine. You are my superhero, or so I thought.”

Listen to the heartfelt song below:

Father’s Day traditions

What is Anuel AA’s favorite Father’s Day tradition? He likes to keep it simple and real: “I remind myself and everyone around me that family is the most important and most real thing in life,” he tells Billboard. Meanwhile, Camilo is all about spending time with his daughter Índigo. “I like to celebrate all those friends who share parenthood with me. Being with my daughter, and getting in the pool with her, are my favorite things,” he says.

Find out what other traditions Latin dads, such as Nicky Jam, Luis Fonsi and Santa Fe Klan, like to cherish here.

Mario Bautista releases emotional Father’s Day song

The Mexican singer’s best childhood memories with his dad are immortalized in the music video for his new song, “Pal’ Viejo,” which he released to celebrate his dad just in time for Father’s Day. In the bolero-style song, Bautista is filled with gratitude and expresses his love for the man that has always supported him. “You are an example in my life, since I was little, I admired you the most. At your age, you still have that same joy, your smile is just as bright despite all the ups and downs.” Hear the bright and cheerful song below:

And the winners to Premios Tu Música Urbano are …

The 2023 Premios Tu Música Urbano was held on June 15 from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, awarding top urban artists as well as artists from other genres, such as tropical, pop, and Regional Mexican who have experimented with the urban realm.

Karol G was the evening’s big winner, nabbing six awards including the coveted artist of the year, song of the year, and tour of the year. Other top winners included Feid, who scooped top male artist, collaboration of the year, and album of the year by a male artist; Rauw Alejandro, who won top social artist and songwriter/composer of the year; and Vico C, who won the best comeback, in addition to a special trajectory award, to name a few.

See the complete list of winners here.

Loud And Live’s CEO receives special award

Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live, was inducted into Miami Dade College’s Hall of Fame on Fame at the Loew’s Hotel in Coral Gables, FL. MDC’s annual Hall of Fame ceremony “honors its alumni who are civic and business leaders in Miami-Dade County and across the country,” according to a press release. The awards gala also serves as a fundraiser to support student scholarships.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized and inducted into this year’s Miami Dade College Alumni Hall of Fame among outstanding individuals, who like me, have excelled and strived in our professional career, while supporting the education of our future generations,” the music executive said.