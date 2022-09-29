×
Elvis Crespo Gives Bad Bunny’s ‘La Neverita’ a Merengue Twist at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

He also performed his timeless hit, "Suavemente."

Elvis Crespo put everyone on their feet at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 29), where he performed a very energetic medley.

Rocking a Matrix-inspired outfit, the Puerto Rican artist surprised fans with a merengue version of Bad Bunny’s “La Neverita,” a track from his Billboard 200-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti. He then followed with his timeless hit “Suavemente,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart dated May 16, 1998, where it spent six weeks at the top.

Crespo’s twist on “La Neverita” comes on the heels of Bad Bunny paying homage to his music video for “Suavemente,” released in 1998, with its green-screen images and bright colors.

The three-minute video takes us back to the ’90s with its VHS vibes, and marks Bunny’s fourth official music video from Un Verano Sin Ti, following “Moscow Mule,” “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito.”

The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking place at Miami’s Watsco Center, are broadcasting live on Telemundo and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

The awards — produced by MBS Special Events and executive produced by Mary Black Suarez — coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returned to Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that included Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, and Nicky Jam, among many others.

